Equipment Rental Market 2020-Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturer, Industry Association 2025

“Equipment Rental Market” report presents the worldwide market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This Equipment Rental market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Hertz Equipment Rental, Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Aggreko, AKTIO Corporation, Ashtead Group, BlueLine Rental, Cramo, Deere & Company, Fabick CAT, Herc Rentals, Kanamoto, Loxam, Maxim Crane Works, Mustang CAT, Nishio Rent All, Nikken Corporation (Mitsubishi Corporation), Sims Crane & Equipment, Stephensons Rental Services, Sunstate Equipment Company, Titan Machinery ) in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the Equipment Rental industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. Besides, the report also covers Equipment Rental market segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Scope of Equipment Rental Market: Equipment rental is a service industry that provides machinery, tools, and equipment to end-users such as the construction, mining, power, and oil and gas industries on a rental basis.

The oil and gas industry highly rely on rental companies as they offer a wide range of equipment such as downhole tools, drilling equipment, production tool equipment, and tubulars. The rising number of drilling projects is boosting the production process of crude oil. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the equipment rental industry trends in the oil and gas industry.

The equipment rental market is expected to witness growth in the Americas due to the increased production of oil and gas from shale reserves in countries such as the US and Canada. The preference for rental equipment is high in the Americas due to the growing expense of new equipment and machines.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ Online Rental

⟴ Offline Rental

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Oil and Gas Industry

⟴ Construction Industry

⟴ Mining Industry

⟴ Power Industry

⟴ Others

