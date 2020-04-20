GIS Substations Market – Notable Developments, Future Trends & Future Applications 2025

“GIS Substations Market” report presents the worldwide market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This GIS Substations market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( ABB, GE Grid Solutions, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Fuji Electric, Hyundai, Eaton, Hyosung, Schneider Electric, Nissin Electric, Crompton Greaves, Xi’an XD High Voltage, NHVS, Shandong Taikai, Pinggao Electric, Sieyuan Electric, CHINT Group ) in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the GIS Substations industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. Besides, the report also covers GIS Substations market segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Scope of GIS Substations Market: A GIS substation is a high voltage substation in which the major structures are contained in a sealed environment with sulfur hexafluoride gas as the insulating medium.

Gas insulated switchgears (GISs) are installed as substation equipment and receiving equipment for safe and stable supply of electricity. Circuit breakers, disconnectors, earthing devices, etc. are enclosed and stored in metal containers using a high-insulation-performance gas. Thus, the equipment is very compact, reliable, and safe.

A GIS Substation uses a superior dielectric gas, SF6, at moderate pressure for phase-tophase and phase-to-ground insulation. The high voltage conductors, circuit breaker interrupters, switches, current transformers, and voltage transformers are in SF6 gas inside grounded metal enclosures.

Our report researched the whole industry of GIS Substations including the global market, market status in different area and revenues for different types and applications of the industry, also including the financial status of vendors. Finally, from all these researches and analysis, we made some rational prediction, and the conclusions are as follows:

The GIS Substations market was valued at 25680 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 34140 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GIS Substations.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ High Voltage

⟴ Ultra High Voltage

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Power Transmission and Distribution

⟴ Manufacturing and Processing

⟴ Others

