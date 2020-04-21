Argentina Hot Drinks Market Still Has Room to Grow | Cafes La Virginia , Nestle

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 95 pages on title ‘Argentina Hot Drinks – Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2023’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as Cafes La Virginia S.A., Nestle SA, Cabrales Café, Cafe La Morenita etc.

Summary

The Argentinian hot drinks sector is led by the hot tea category in both value and volume terms and is also forecast to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of hot drinks in Argentina. Paper & board is the most commonly used pack material in the sector, followed by flexible packaging and glass. Cafes La Virginia S.A., Nestle SA and Molinos Rio De La Plata are the leading players in the sector.

GlobalData’s Country Profile report on the Hot Drinks sector in Argentina provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

What else is contained?

– Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023

– Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for hot coffee, hot tea, and other hot drinks with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023

– Leading players: Market share of brands (in value and volume terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2018

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries and warehouse clubs , convenience stores, department stores, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, on-trade, and other general retailers

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, paper & board, rigid plastics, glass, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: carton, bag/sachet, tub, bottle, jar and stand up pouch.

Scope

– Argentinian sector is expected to grow by value and volume terms during 2018-2023.

– Hot tea is the largest category in both value and volume terms in Argentinian hot drinks sector.

– Hot tea is also expected to register the faster growth rate in value terms during 2018-2023.

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of hot drinks in the country

– Cafes La Virginia S.A., Nestle SA and Molinos Rio De La Plata are the leading players in the sector.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Cafes La Virginia S.A.

Nestle SA

Cabrales Café

Cafe La Morenita

Las Marías

Los 5 Hispanos S.A.

Bonafide Sa

Patagonia finest teas

Café Durban

La Hoja

Amada

Table of Contents

Report scope

Executive summary

Argentina in the global and regional context

Argentina in the global and Latin America hot drinks sector

Argentina compared to other leading countries in Latin America

Per capita consumption and expenditure – Argentina compared to Latin America and global levels

Sector analysis – hot drinks

Country snapshot – hot drinks sector in Argentina

Value and volume analysis – hot drinks sector in Argentina

Cross category comparison – value and growth rate

Change in category share by value

Cross category comparison – volume and growth rate

Change in category share by volume

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Category analysis: hot coffee

Segment analysis (in value terms): hot coffee

Segment analysis (in volume terms): hot coffee

Category analysis: hot tea

Segment analysis (in value terms): hot tea

Segment analysis (in volume terms): hot tea

Category analysis: other hot drinks

Segment analysis (in value terms): other hot drinks

Segment analysis (in volume terms): other hot drinks

Distribution analysis

Distribution channel share analysis: hot drinks

Distribution channel share analysis by category

Competitive landscape

Leading companies (in value terms) in the hot drinks sector, 2018

Top 5 companies share by brand (in value terms) in the hot drinks sector, 20

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2336893-argentina-hot-drinks-market

