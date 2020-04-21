Chocolate Market SWOT Analysis of Leading Key Players | Barry Callebaut, Mars, Nestle SA, FUJI OIL

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Chocolate’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Barry Callebaut (Switzerland)

Cargill (United States)

Nestle SA (Switzerland)

Mars (United States)

Hershey (United States)

Blommer Chocolate Company (United States)

FUJI OIL (Japan)

Puratos (Belgium)

Olam (Singapore)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Guittard (United States)

Ferrero (Italy)

Ghirardelli (United States)

Alpezzi Chocolate (Mexico)

Valrhona (France)

Republica Del Cacao (South America)

Chocolate is a very well know sweet preferred by the consumers. The quality of chocolate depends upon the quality of cocoa. Chocolates are the most selling product in the confectionery industry, different ranges of chocolates are produced globally. The rising preference of chocolates from the consumer ends is an imperative factor that eventually aids the companies to focus on their product development. For instance, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, division of Mars Inc. (United States) is the biggest manufactures of chocolate, by net confectionery sales of 18,000 million USD in 2018.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate), Application (Supermarket & Stores, Wholesale and retail, Online, Others), Sales Category (Everyday Chocolate, Premium Chocolate, Seasonal Chocolate)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing Demand for Healthier Chocolates Such as Vegan, Organic, etc.

Adoption of Sugar fewer Chocolates for Diet Concern People

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Disposable Income of the Population in Emerging Countries of Asia Pacific

Huge Demand for Chocolate on Seasonal and Festival Occasions

Restraints: High Cost of Raw Material

High Cost of Premium Chocolate

Opportunities: Rising Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Chocolate Such as it Helps in Improving Blood Flow in Vessels

New Product Launch in Developing Countries

Challenges: Fluctuating Cost of Cocoa Beans

Issues Related with the Counterfeit of Some Chocolate Products

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Chocolate market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Chocolate various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Accelerator Pedal Sensor.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Scope/Objective of the Study

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain Analysis, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Market Development Scenario

Chapter Five and Seven: Global Water Purifier, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2013-2024) —— USD2400

Global Chocolate

by Type: Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate

Application: Supermarket & Stores, Wholesale and retail, Online, Others

Sales Category: Everyday Chocolate, Premium Chocolate, Seasonal Chocolate

Chapter Six: Global Chocolate – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape (Direct & Indirect Competitors), Market Share Analysis, Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Downstream Buyers & Upstream Suppliers

……………..

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Chocolate market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Chocolate market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Chocolate market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

