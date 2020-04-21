Cloud Computing Market Wrap: What Regulatory Aspects Impacting Most? Key players A1, Amazon, BT, Cisco, Deutsche

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 27 pages on title ‘Cloud Computing in Europe: Telco Cloud Offers, Best Practices, and Market Opportunity’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as A1, Amazon, BT, Cisco, Deutsche Telekom, Google, HPE, Huawei, IBM etc.

Summary

Cloud Computing in Europe: Telco Cloud Offers, Best Practices, and Market Opportunity’, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the cloud computing services market oppurtunity for telecoms companies in Europe. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the cloud market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.

European companies are increasingly demanding hybrid cloud solutions due to the number of benefits it has which include cost, performance, security, compliance, and workload portability. Major global players have a significant impact on European cloud development but European telcos are becoming increasingly important in providing cloud services.

SaaS was the largest revenue contributor to the European cloud computing market in 2018. However, the SaaS market is relatively mature and will lose share as faster-growing services of IaaS and PaaS expand in the market.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Section 1: Definitions: Taxonomy and Market Context: This section provides an overview of the core portfolio of enterprise cloud computing services .

– Section 2: Cloud computing market opportunity in Europe: This section provides a forecasts on revenue for the cloud computing market in Europe through to 2023 as well as breaks down cloud revenue by industry vertical.

– Section 3: Telco cloud positioning and go-to-market strategies: Consists of a summary of the telcos role in the cloud value chain, current telco go to market strategies, and the cloud service portfolios of telcos in Europe.

– Section 4: Best practices from telco case studies: Provides best practice case studies on telcos in Europe that are currently offering enterprse cloud services.

– Section 5: Key findings and reccomendations: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for telcos in the European cloud computing services market.

Scope

– The European cloud computing services market reached US$86.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% until 2023, where it will reach US$255.5 billion.

– Revenue is driven by the growing adoption of hybrid cloud solutions which leverage both public and private cloud resources in order to achieve benefits in cost, performance, security, compliance, and workload portability.

– Hybrid cloud solutions are increasingly being adopted in Europe due to their flexibility and scalability for large enterprises.

Reasons to buy

– Offers a comprehensive and detailed understanding of cloud computing services portfolios and positioning in the European markets.

– The report describes the best practices and market opportunities for cloud computing in the European market.

– The report provides a five-year revenue forecast for the European cloud computing market, with a detailed breakdown of the different cloud segments and market drivers.

– The report discusses commercial and technical developments in the wider cloud computing services market and what these developments might mean for the future.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

A1

Amazon

BT

Cisco

Deutsche Telekom

Google

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Orange

Telefonica

TIM

T-Systems

TTControl

Vivacom

Vodafone

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Section 1: Definitions

Enterprise cloud computing services definition

Section 2: Cloud computing market opportun

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2361247-cloud-computing-in-europe

