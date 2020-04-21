Connected Motorcycle Market Competitive Analysis 2019 and Key Players: Panasonic Corporation, Zero Motorcycles

The automotive industry is witnessing significant technological advancements in manufacturing processes, design, electronics, etc., across the globe. Connected motorcycle is a relatively new technology incorporated in motorcycles to provide smart and intelligent two-wheeler mobility. Connected motorcycles are equipped with IoT devices enabling seamless internet connectivity in motorcycles and data sharing. Connected motorcycles will allow the rider to monitor four major areas of the bike: ride data sharing, charging, bike status & alerts, and system upgrades & updates.

Global Connected Motorcycle Market: Competition Landscape

Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Kadoma, Osaka, Japan. The company operates in the business of electronics and non-electronics equipment. The company provides its products and services to various industries such as automotive, home appliances, and others. The company has over 273,858 employees. It has operations in Europe & CIS, North America, China & North Asia, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia & Oceania regions.

Zero Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California, the U.S. The company develops electric motorcycles across the U.S. It provides mobility solutions for two-wheeler users by providing electric motorcycles that are lightweight and include IoT-enabled device.

On February 25, 2019, Zero Motorcycles announced a new motorcycle enabled with IoT device. The company has showcased the motorcycle at two different exhibitions held in Amsterdam and in New York.

