Discovering New Outlay of Snap on Rubber Stopper Market By Top Key Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Capitol Scientific, Inc, DWK Life Sciences

The packaging is a diversified industry rising continuously with a healthy growth of approximately 3 percent annually. Following this, new packaging formats tapped the market continuously. Different types of packaging are emerging with new characteristics and features to fit the changing dynamics. Snap on rubber stopper is one such packaging product which is used as closures for vials, bottles and similar laboratory products. Snap on rubber stopper is employed to provide maximum sealing for vials.

This stopper can be made up of either latex rubber or butyl rubber to suit a specific application. Snap on rubber stopper is particularly used glass bottles and vials with a blow-back glass finish, here the rubber stopper locks into the blow-back rim, offer tight seal and prevent backing out of stopper. Overall the global snap on rubber stopper market is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period.

Snap on Rubber Stopper Market: Dynamics

The rising demand for new and advanced packaging formats in the healthcare packaging industry is likely to drive the global snap on rubber stopper market during the forecast period. The rising demand of vials and bottles across industries are adopting snap on rubber stopper due to its protective characteristics. Also, snap on rubber stopper can be used as an alternative to its plastic counterparts as closures for vials. This helps in the reduction of plastic usage consumed in the manufacturing of closures for vials and bottles at much extent.

These factors are expected to drive the global snap on rubber stopper market during the forecast period. Snap on rubber stopper are compatible with glass as well as plastic bottles. However, snap on rubber stopper can be used only with blow-back design bottles, and cannot be used with straight-walled finish vials and bottles effectively. This factor is expected to hamper the growth of the global snap on rubber stopper market during the forecast period.

The countries such as India, China, and Indonesia among others are witnessing strong growth in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector are expected to witness above-average growth during the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are expected to witness high demand for the snap on rubber stopper over the next decade owing to higher acceptance of new and sustainable packaging solutions. Also, in countries such as Germany, Italy, France, and Spain with other parts of Europe, the ban on the use of plastic products might drive the growth of the rubber-based products.