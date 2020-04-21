Here’s Why 2020 Could Be Another Big Year for 5G in Aviation Market | Cisco Systems, Gogo LLC, Panasonic Avionics

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global 5G in Aviation Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as Cisco Systems (United States), Gogo LLC (United States), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (United States) etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2334882-global-5g-in-aviation-market

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for a Better Experience By Customer

Use of 5G in IoT

Market Trend

Rising Demand for High-Speed Data and Huge Network Handling

Restraints

High Cost Required for Deployment of Network Services

Opportunities

Focus Towards Smart Cabins

Deployment of Flying Taxis & Delivery Drones

Challenges

Limits to Support Consistent High-Speed Connections

Difficulty in Sharing Spectrum Bands

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2334882

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Cisco Systems (United States), Gogo LLC (United States), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (United States), ONEWEB (United States), Ericsson (Sweden), Intelsat (United States), Aeromobile Communications (United Kingdom), Global Eagle Entertainment (United States), Inseego Corp (United States), Nokia (Finland), Smartsky Networks (United States) and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China). Analyst at AdvanceMarketAnalytics see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global 5G in Aviation market by 2024. Considering Market by End Use, the sub-segment i.e. 5G Infrastructure of Aircraft will boost the 5G in Aviation market. Considering Market by Communication Infrastructure, the sub-segment i.e. Small Cell will boost the 5G in Aviation market.

Market Highlights:

In May 2019, Gogo, a leading global player of brand connectivity product and services for aviation announced to bring 5G to the North American skies starting in 2021. The new 5G service is designed to power faster in-flight Wi-Fi on smaller commercial airlines in the continental United States and Canada, those companies’ even smaller regional jets, and on business jets as well. Gogo will build the 5G network on its existing infrastructure of more than 250 towers and will use unlicensed spectrum in the 2.4GHz range, along with a proprietary modem and advanced beamforming technology. Gogo’s 5G infrastructure will support all spectrum types (licensed, shared, unlicensed) and bands (mid, high, low), and will allow Gogo to take advantage of new advances in technology as they are developed.

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase



Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global 5G in Aviation market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in 5G in Aviation market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2334882-global-5g-in-aviation-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global 5G in Aviation Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global 5G in Aviation Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global 5G in Aviation Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2334882-global-5g-in-aviation-market

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218