Infrared Laser Projector Market To 2025 Information, Figures And Analytical Insights

Infrared Laser Projector Market: Overview

An infrared laser projector is used for demonstrating need specific subjects, providing extensive quality output. Infrared laser projectors could be used in households as well as commercially such as in cinemas. Its wavelength is more than 700 nm. Infrared laser based projectors are gaining popularity as compared to traditional lamp projectors due to its longer life expectancy. An infrared laser projector primarily has three major components. These include infrared laser (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser or Edge-Emitting Laser), DOE (Diffractive Optical Elements), and WLO (Wafer Level Optics).

In edge-emitting lasers, the laser light propagates parallel to the wafer surface of the semiconductor chip and is reflected out at a cleaved edge. Diffractive optical elements are used to split laser beams in an energy efficient manner. Wafer level optics could be useful for UV replica processes and micro-lens imprint. Furthermore, infrared laser based projectors offer higher quality of picture and are more durable as compared to their traditional counterparts. Additionally, it provides instant on/offs. Infrared frequency is between visible light and microwave. Most infrared lasers are tuned to 808 nm, 980 nm, and 1064 nm, which make it invisible. Current cost of infrared laser projectors are around US$ 3.5 to 6.

Infrared Laser Projector Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of 3D sensing technology is one of the most significant factors driving the global infrared laser projector market. 3D sensing technology is adopted by multiple new smartphone leaders. For instance, Apple Inc. launched its latest handset, iPhone X featuring 3D sensor. The prominent mobile industry in North America is expected to offer high potential for the global infrared laser projector market during the forecast period.

Additionally, other market leaders such as Samsung and ASUS and multiple Chinese smartphone companies like Xiaomi, Lenovo, Huawei, and OPPO have plans to launch 3D sensing technologies within their latest handsets, which could be highly beneficial for the global infrared laser projector market as these companies hold a significant share of the global mobile market. Furthermore, when attached to other portable devices like tablets and laptops, infrared laser projectors could provide high user compatibility and better output as compared to its traditional counterpart. Making the infrared laser projects compatible with WiFi is predicted to be one of the factors which could have a positive impact on the global infrared laser projector market during the forecast period.

Infrared Laser Projector Market: Key Segments

The global infrared laser projector market is segmented in terms of wavelengths, end use, and geographical regions. Based on wavelengths, infrared laser projector market is segmented into 808 nm, 980 nm, and 1064 nm. As per end use segment, infrared laser projector market is segmented into two parts namely-commercial and personal. The commercial segment is expected to have a higher market share as compared to its counterpart during the forecast period, owing to its prominent use in multiple spaces. In terms of regions, the global infrared laser projector market is segmented into North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The North American region is expected to hold a higher market share during the forecast period.

Infrared Laser Projector Market: Key Players

There are multiple players in the global infrared laser projector market owing to its numerous benefits. Some of the key players are STMicroelectronics, FARO Technologies, Shenzhen Ebits Technology Co., LTD, Kinetic, Lumentum, Finisar, Princeton Optronics, and NeoPhotonics.