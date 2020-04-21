Key Factors behind Demolition Equipment Market Revenue Growth Estimates

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Demolition Equipment’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Caterpillar (United States),Hitachi (Japan),Kobelco (Japan),Komatsu Limited (Japan),Volvo (Sweden),Doosan (South Korea),JCB (United Kingdom),Hyundai (South Korea),Hidromek (Turkey),Bejac Corporation (United States),Keman (United States),BROKK GREAT BRITAIN (United Kingdom),Kocurek (United Kingdom),Liebherr Group (Switzerland)

Demolition equipment is used to demolish existing constructions by cutting concrete slabs, steel rods, and dismantling related infrastructure. These equipment are used in association with others construction machines such as materials handlers, hydraulic excavators, track loaders and others. Globally, there have been rapid rise in construction activities as government across emerging countries are emphasizing on building smart cities and related infrastructure. Also, demolition equipment has gone through various technological advancements as manufacturing of energy-efficient equipment is becoming new norm, which in turn offer huge opportunity for manufacturers to introduce new variants of demolition equipment.

Market Segmentation:

by Application (Mining, Construction, Road Engineering, Others), By Weight (Up to 50 tons, 50-100 tons, Above 100 tons), By Height (Up to 15 m, 15-30 m, Above 30 m)



Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Rapid Urbanization Led to Rise in Investment in Construction Activities

Focus in Developing Energy-efficient Demolition Equipment

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Renovation and Constructional Activities

Stringent Government Norms Regarding Demolition of Illegal Construction and Rising Encroachment Activities

Restraints:

High Cost Involved in Procurement of Demolition Equipment

Opportunities:

Infrastructural Development in Emerging Countries and Construction of Smart Cities

Increasing Investments in Mining Activities

Challenges:

Environmental Impact Associated with Rapid Demolition of Construction Sites

