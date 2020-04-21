Latest release: Life Science Analytics Market is Booming Worldwide with CAGR of 12.90%

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Life Science Analytics Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Life Science Analytics Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Life science industry has experienced various challenges which have influenced its operational environment in the past. This includes patent cliff, approval of generics, growing investments in R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines & compliances. However, the challenges have created opportunities such as the use of analytical tools & techniques.The application of Life Science analytics has emerged as a helpful tool for several pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and medical device enterprises, as these applications are helping to overcome challenges in data integration and enhance operational efficiency. The Global life science analytics market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease, increased demand for improved data standardization, and technological advancements. In addition, increasing adoption of analytics for sales and marketing applications and in clinical trials has further boosted the market growth.

Sanofi (France),Oracle Corporation (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Google Inc. (United States),IQVIA (United States),Accenture (Ireland),Cognizant (United States),Wipro Ltd. (India),Clarivate Analytics (United States),MaxisIT (United States),Scio Health Analytics (India),Take Solutions (India),Sas Institute (United States)

Market Drivers:

Adoption of Analytic Solution in Clinical Trials

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Healthcare Cost

Impact of Social Media on Healthcare

Market Trends:

Increasing Digitalization in Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Industry to Improve its Value Chain

Demand for Personalised Medicine

Market Opportunities:

Cloud Based Analytics

Implememtation of Big Data Analytics to Increase Productivity

Market Restraints:

Stringent Regulations

High Cost of Implementation

Market Challenges:

Data Privacy and Theft Issue

Political Instability, Economic Stress, and Lack of Proactive Initiatives

The Global Life Science Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Descriptive Analysis, Predictive Analysis, Prescriptive Analysis, Reporting Analysis), Application (Biotech Companies, Medical Equipment Enterprise, Research Center, The Third Party), Components (Introduction, Services, Software), End users (Introduction, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, Research Centers, Third-Party Administrators), Delievery Models (Introduction, On-Premise Delivery Models, On-Demand Delivery Models)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

