Lidding Films Market to Observe Strong Development by 2024: Amcor Limited, The Mondi Group, Constantia Flexibles Group

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Lidding Films’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Bemis Company, Inc. (United States)

Ampac Packaging LLC (United States)

The Mondi Group (Austria)

Sealed Air Corporation (United States)

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria)

Berry Plastics Corporation (United States)

Wipak Walsrode GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Uflex Ltd (India)

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH (Austria)

Clifton Packaging Group Ltd (United Kingdom)

Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd. (Israel)

Linpac Packaging Limited (United Kingdom)

Impak Films Pty Ltd (Australia)

Lidding films are high quality food-grade films ideal for protecting and sealing produce and ready meals along with maintaining and displaying the aesthetic properties. The film also improves productivity with excellent machine performance and modified sizing to suit you individual requirements. Furthermore, lidding films are suitable for packaging fresh fruit, seafood, vegetables, ready meals and a variety of other food products. The global lidding films market is projected to witness a high growth owing to changing lifestyle coupled with changing domestic structure in urban areas.

Market Segmentation

by Type (High Barrier, Breathable, Dual Ovenable, Specialty), Application (Meat Products, Prepared Meals, Dairy Products, Frozen Food), Seal Type (Peel Able Seal Top Lidding Films, Permanent Seal Top Lidding Films), Material (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyamide, Aluminum), End User (Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising Preference towards Ready to Eat Food

Growing Adoption of Metallized Films for Flexible Packaging

Market Growth Drivers: Changing Lifestyle Coupled With Changing Domestic Structure in Urban Areas

Increasing Budget of Food Service Companies for Branding and Promotional Campaigns

Restraints: Unable To Protect the Food Products from Physical and Chemical Damage

Opportunities: Increasing Online Retail Sites and the Rising Use of Online Products

Challenges: Concerns Regarding the Environmental Effects

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Lidding Films market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Lidding Films various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Accelerator Pedal Sensor.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Scope/Objective of the Study

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain Analysis, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Market Development Scenario

Chapter Five and Seven: Global Water Purifier, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2013-2024) —— USD2400

Global Lidding Films

by Type: High Barrier, Breathable, Dual Ovenable, Specialty

Application: Meat Products, Prepared Meals, Dairy Products, Frozen Food

Seal Type: Peel Able Seal Top Lidding Films, Permanent Seal Top Lidding Films

Material: Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyamide, Aluminum

End User: Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal & Cosmetics

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Lidding Films – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape (Direct & Indirect Competitors), Market Share Analysis, Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Downstream Buyers & Upstream Suppliers

……………..

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Lidding Films market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Lidding Films market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Lidding Films market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

