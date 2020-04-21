Liquid Biopsy Market will likely see Excellent Gains in key Business Segments | Biocept, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Liquid Biopsy’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Biocept Inc. (United States)

Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (United States)

Myriad Genetics Inc (United States)

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems (Italy)

Trovagene Inc. (United States)

Guardant Health Inc. (United States)

Mdxhealth SA (Belgium)

Genomic Health Inc. (United States)

Raindance Technologies Inc (United States)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States)

Illumina Inc. (United States)

A liquid biopsy is used to help find cancer at early stage, using sample of blood of tumor circulating within blood or pieces of DNA of the tumor. It is non-invasive alternative to surgical biopsy. Rapid advancement in the liquid biopsy for enhancing the safety of cancer patients and for providing ease to the doctors during critical operations is expected to boost the growth opportunities for manufacturers of the liquid biopsy.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Assays Kits, Instruments, Services), Application (Oncology (Lung Cancer. Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer and Other Cancer), Non-Cancer Application), Clinical Application (Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics), Circulating Biomarker Type (Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA), Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA), Extracellular Vesicles (EVs), Other Circulating Biomarkers), End-User (Reference Laboratories, Hospitals and Physician Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers, Other)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Favorable government initiatives, and presence of huge cancer population base

Rapid technological advancement in the liquid biopsy

Market Growth Drivers: Surging incidences of lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, and breast cancer

Increasing inclination of physician and oncologists to opt for diagnostic with non-invasive procedures

Restraints: Higher cost associated with liquid biopsy compared to conventional techniques

Opportunities: The rising incidence of metastatic cancer across the globe

Challenges: Lack of awareness about liquid biopsy in underdeveloped nations

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Liquid Biopsy market.

market. In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Liquid Biopsy various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

. In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Liquid Biopsy Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Type

Global Liquid Biopsy Volume by Type

Global Liquid Biopsy Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Liquid Biopsy Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Liquid Biopsy market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Liquid Biopsy market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Liquid Biopsy market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

