Most Definitive & Accurate Study on Government Spending Global Industry Guide 2014-2023

Key Highlights

– The government spending sector is the total amount of public sector expenditure at any sort of level, including central government, local government etc. It is split into the following segments: defense, education, social protection, healthcare, and other.

– The defense segment includes all military and civil defense spending, foreign military aid, research and development, and other defense related expenditure.

– The education segment includes all spending on pre-primary, primary, secondary, and tertiary education, as well as education not definable by level, subsidiary services, research and development, and other education related expenditure.

– The social protection segment includes all spending on sickness and disability, old age, survivors, family and children, unemployment, housing, social exclusion, research and development, and other social protection expenditure.

– The health segments includes all spending on medical products, appliances, and equipment, as well as outpatient, hospital, and public health services, research and development, and other health expenditure.

– The other segment includes spending on general public services, public order and safety, economic affairs, environmental protection, housing and community amenities, and recreation, culture and religion, and other government expenditure.

– Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

– The global government spending sector had total revenues of $30,190.2bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% between 2014 and 2018.

– The social protection segment was the sector’s most lucrative in 2018, with total revenues of $9,443.9bn, equivalent to 31.3% of the sector’s overall value.

– Europe is the largest sector globally, accounting for 36.2% of the regions total value in 2018, therefore its performance weighs heavily on the sectors global performance. The Asia-Pacific and US sectors accounted for 28.6% and 25.1%, respectively.

Scope

