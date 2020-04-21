Outdoor Cushions Market Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends

Cushions are available in various shapes and are made of different materials with the objective of providing comfort when lying down or sitting. Cushions are used for both indoor and outdoor activities. Cushions for outdoor use must be made of good quality material as they have to withstand the harsh environment.

Global Outdoor Cushions Market: Dynamics

Rise in participation in outdoor recreation activities in the U.S. and U.K.

According to Outdoor Industry Association the U.S., outdoor participation rate among the U.S. population increased from 48.8% in 2016 to 49.0% in 2017 (based on those who have participated in an outdoor activity at least once in 2017). The number of U.S. citizens aged above six years who participated in outdoor activities was 146.1 million in 2017. As per Sports England, the number of active people in the U.K. was 43.7 million in 2017 where active outdoor population held a share of 27.6% or 8.96 million in 2017. Thus, outdoor participation rate is increasing in the U.S., U.K, and other developed countries which is increasing the demand for outdoor equipment, which subsequently increases the sale of outdoor cushion products across North America and Europe.

Rise in global travel & tourism market

As per the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the global travel & tourism market is one of the largest in the world and generates approximately 10.4% of global GDP or 1 in 10 jobs in 2018. As per WTTC, 78.5% of global travel and tourism revenue is generated from leisure activities. Revenue generated from leisure spending is expected to grow by 3.9% to reach US$ 4,646.6 Billion in 2019 and is expected to rise by a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.9% till 2029 to reach US$ 6,780.7 Billion in 2029. Thus, rise in travel & tourism spending is increasing the demand for outdoor equipment, which subsequently drives the sale of outdoor cushion products across the globe.

Global Outdoor Cushions Market: Regional

Asia Pacific to Hold Prominent Share of the Global Outdoor Cushions market