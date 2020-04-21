Passenger Cars Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Passenger Cars’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are General Motors (United States),Toyota (Japan),Ford Motor Company (United States),Volkswagen AG (Germany),Daimler Chrysler AG (Germany),Nissan Motor Company Ltd. (Japan),Honda (Japan),Groupe PSA (France),Hyundai Motor (South Korea),CitroÃ«n (France),Audi AG (Germany),,,Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Germany),Mazda Motor Corporation (Japan),Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden),Skoda Auto (Czech Republic)

Mobility is becoming progressively more important due to ever-increasing distances between home, work, educational institutions, shopping and leisure facilities. Passenger cars are road motor vehicles with at least four wheels, used for the transportation of passengers, and containing no more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat. A key factor driving the growth of the passenger cars market is the increasing number of new models of cars launched due to high competition and the high rate of automotive technological advancements

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Sedans and hatchbacks, SUVs and crossovers, MPVs and vans), Size (Mid-sized Cars, Full-sized Cars, Compact-sized), Propulsion (Electric passenger cars, Hybrid passenger cars)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

The cheap availability of credit payment options

Market Growth Drivers:

The diversity of new models of cars launched

Rising income and following increase in the purchasing power

Restraints:

Rising raw materials and fuel prices with low profit margins

Opportunities:

The technological advancements in automotive

Challenges:

Rising cost pressure on OEMs

High environmental and safety regulations

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

Table of Contents

Global Passenger Cars Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Passenger Cars Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Passenger Cars Market Forecast

