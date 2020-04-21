Positive Facts One Should Know About Medical Tourism Market for 2020

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Medical Tourism’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Bumrungrad International Hospital (Thailand),Asian Heart Institute (India),Apollo Hospitals (India),Prince Court Medical Centre (Malaysia),Gleneagles Hospital (Singapore),Min-Sheng General Hospital (Taiwan),Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital (Bangkok),Raffles Medical Group (Singapore),Clemenceau Medical Centre (Lebanon),Bangkok Hospital (Thailand),,Fortis Healthcare Ltd. (India),Wooridul Spine Hospital (Korea),KPJ Healthcare Berhad (Malaysia),Anadolu Medical Centre (Turkey),Asklepios Klinik Barmbek (Germany)

Medical tourism includes traveling to another country to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be offered in the travelers home country. This treatment may include a wide array of medical services; however, the most frequently availed services include cardiovascular treatment, cancer treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, fertility treatment, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, and others. The global medical tourism market is driven by globalization as well as increasing healthcare costs in developed countries. High cost of medical treatment in developed nations and their availability at low price in other countries impel the market growth over the near future. Many governments around the globe have taken up several initiatives, to stimulate & improve medical tourism in their respective nations, to improve patient quality care so as to boost the market. Many nations recorded noteworthy economic development potential in the emergent field of medical tourism.

Market Segmentation:

by Treatment Type (Cardiovascular Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cosmetic surgery, Dentistry, Others), End User (Adults, Children)

Market Growth Drivers:

Availability as well as affordable of quality care

Accessible information & care

Assistance & support from government agencies & associations

High Cost of Medical Treatment in Developed Nations and Their Availability at Low Price in Other Countries

Restraints:

Problems associated with travel, availability, language barriers, documentation, & VISA approval issues

Restricted coverage & lengthy fractional reimbursement by payers

Opportunities:

Widespread hospital network under insurance coverage for cashless transactions

Challenges:

Ethical Concerns

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

