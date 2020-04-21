Release Coating Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Release Coating’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Dow Corning (United States),Evonik Industries (Germany),Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.(Japan),Momentive (United States),Wacker Chemie (Germany),OMNOVA Solutions (United States),Elkem Silicones (France),HITAC Adhesive & Coatings (United States),Mayzo Inc. (United States),MTI Polyexe (United States),Product Release Europe (United Kingdom),Resil Chemicals (India),SJA Film Technologies (United Kingdom),Ulterion International (India)

A release coating refers to a paper or plastic-based film sheet that is used to prevent a sticky surface from prematurely adhering. Silicone is projected to remain the largest segment in the release coatings market during the forecast period. It is also expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Silicone, Non-Silicone), Application (Labels, Tapes, Hygiene, Industrial, Medical, Food, Others), Formulation (Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil Emulsions), End Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Medical, Food & Bakery, Pulp & Paper, Packaging, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Rising demand for Silicone-Based Release Coating

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Demand for Digital Label Printing Process Fuelled by the Adhesive Properties of Release Coatings

Growing Awareness about the Importance of Healthcare as well as Improvement in Per Capita Income

Restraints:

Differences in Release Control may Result in the Failure of Release Coatings

Preference for Shrink Sleeve Labels Over Pressure-Sensitive Labels

Opportunities:

Manufacturing and Development of Mechanical Flexographic Printing Process

Challenges:

Development of Cost-effective Products Under Stringent Environmental Regulations

Challenges for End-users in Disposing Release Liner waste

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

