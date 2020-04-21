Shaker Bottles Market – Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2019 – 2027

Shaker bottles are used to shake and drink protein or other supplements. Consumers use these bottles during workout in the gym, fitness centers, or playground.

These days, people are increasingly participating in sports & recreational activities due to health awareness and sports management. Sports as an activity helps consumers gain benefits such as better physical and mental health, teamwork, responsibility, and positive self-image.

Modern distribution channels and expansion of manufacturers through e-commerce is supporting the growth of the shaker bottles market globally. Additionally, social media and blogs are helping manufacturers to stay updated with latest trends and demands of consumers.

Increase in Consumer Awareness about Fitness to Drive the Global Shaker Bottles Market

Increasing interest in sports and rise in disposable income are fuelling the growth of the global sports equipment and apparel market. Rise in number of tournaments and matches such as FIFA, IPL, and World Cup is expected to provide opportunity to young players. Various governments have invested in games and sports which is expected to increase sports participation; hence, demand for shaker bottles is likely to rise during the forecast period.

Expansion of E-commerce Industry to Drive the Shaker Bottles Market

Increase in internet users and online shoppers is anticipated to drive the online platform market across the globe. Digital access has become more affordable along with increasing product awareness among consumers. This in turn will fuel the demand for shaker bottles. Online platforms offer several benefits such as free home delivery, discounts, product varieties, and easy exchange, which is a major factor that makes online purchases highly attractive.

Europe to Hold a Leading Share of the Global Shaker Bottles Market