Soups Market Have High Growth But May Foresee Even Higher Value | Nestle, Unilever, Continental Foods

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 90 pages on title ‘Germany Soups – Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2023’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as Nestle SA, Unilever, Continental Foods, Campbells Soup Company, Heinz etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2361395-germany-soups-market

Summary

The German soups sector is led by the dried soup (mixes) category in value terms, while chilled soups category is forecast to register the fastest growth in value terms, during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel for soups in Germany. Flexible packaging is the most commonly used pack material followed by rigid metal. Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of soups in Germany. ‘Nestle SA’ ‘Unilever’ and ‘Continental Foods’ are the leading players in the German soups sector.

GlobalData’s Country Profile report on the soups sector in Germany provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

What else is contained?

– Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023

– Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for ambient soup, chilled soup, dried soup (mixes), frozen soup, and UHT soup with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023

– Leading players: Market share of brands in value terms in 2018

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as Cash & Carries and warehouse Clubs, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, eRetailers and others

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Package material data for Glass, Flexible Packaging, Paper & Board, Rigid Plastics, and others; Pack data for: Bottle, Can, Stand up pouch, Tube, Tub, Aerosol, Bag/Sachet, and Jar.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2361395

Scope

– The per capita consumption and expenditure of soups was higher in Germany compared to the global level in 2018

– The dried soup (mixes) is the largest category in the German soups sector in 2018

– In Germany, the per capita consumption of ambient soup was higher than other soup categories in 2018

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the German soups sector

– Nestle SA accounted for maximum share in the German soups sector in 2018

– Flexible packaging is the commonly used pack material in the German soups sector

– Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of soups in Germany

Reasons to buy

– Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

– Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

– Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning

– Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

– The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

– Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Nestle SA

Unilever

Continental Foods

Campbells Soup Company

Heinz

Struik Foods Europe NV

Rila Feinkost-Importe GmbH & Co. KG

Barteroder Feinkost

Buss Fertiggerichte Gmbh

Menzi Gmbh

Böklunder Wurstfabrikation GmbH & Co. KG

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2361395-germany-soups-market

Table of Contents

Report scope

Executive summary

Germany in the global and regional context

Germany in the global and Western Europe soups sector

Germany compared to other leading countries in the Western Europe

Per capita consumption and expenditure – Germany compared to the Western Europe and global levels

Sector analysis – Soups

Country snapshot – soups sector in Germany

Value and volume analysis – soups sector in Germany

Degree of trading up/down in the German soups sector

Cross category comparison – value and growth rate

Change in category share by value

Cross category comparison – volume and growth rate

Change in category share by volume

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Category analysis: ambient soup

Category analysis: chilled soup

Category analysis: dried soup (mixes)

Segment analysis (in value terms): dried soup (mixes)

Segment analysis (in volume terms): dried soup (mixes)

Category analysis: frozen soup

Category analysis: UHT soup

Distribution analysis

Distribution channel share analysis: soups

Distribution channel share analysis by category

Competitive landscape

Leading companies in the sector (in value and volume terms) in the soups sector, 2018

Top 5 companies share by brand (in value terms and volume terms) in the soups sector, 2018

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2361395-germany-soups-market

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218