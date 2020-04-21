Tubeless Tires Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2027

The automotive industry is evolving continuously and various technical, structural, and manufacturing developments are being witnessed globally. Recently, OEMs have started adopting new technologies to manufacture tires and various other parts of vehicles. Tubeless tires do not have extra internal tire/tube unlike the earlier generation of tires. The thickness of these tires is less.

Thus, to overcome this problem, tire manufacturers have developed advanced tubeless tires in which, the rate of air loss is considerably low as compared to earlier generation tires. These tires are more durable. Nowadays, majority of vehicles are equipped with tubeless tires, as the cost of a tubeless tire is high but its maintenance cost is very low as compared to a tube tire.

Global Tubeless Tires Market: Competitive Landscape

MICHELIN

Founded in 1889, Michelin is one of the key players based in Europe operating in the global tire industry. Michelin primarily provides passenger vehicle tires and light truck tires, and is a strong player in the aftermarket segment. The company has global presence in 170 countries with 68 manufacturing facilities.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Established in 1898, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading brand globally. The company has its business across North America and Latin America, but it also has a prominent presence in other regions. It has 48 manufacturing facilities in approximately 22 countries. The company manufactures aviation tires, passenger vehicle tires, commercial vehicle tires, off-the-road tires, racing tires, and recreational vehicle tires.

Trelleborg AB

Trelleborg AB was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Trelleborg, Sweden. The company is among the leading suppliers of rubber equipment and related components. The company has over 24,045 employees and operations in more than 51 countries. The Trelleborg Group is a conglomerate with operations in several industries, such automotive, aerospace, agriculture, marine, and infrastructure.

