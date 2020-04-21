Underwater Acoustic Communication Market To 2025 Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Forecast Analysis

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market: Overview

Underwater acoustic communication is a method of sending and receiving messages under water. Underwater communication can be commissioned in a number of ways; however, hydrophone is the most commonly used method. Generally, underwater communication is complicated, as it involves numerous challenges such as channel time variations, multi-path propagation, minimal present bandwidth, and significant long range signal attenuation. Underwater acoustic communication is different from terrestrial communication, as it has low data rates and uses acoustic waves in place of electromagnetic waves.

In underwater acoustic communication, communication sound waves are used for superior communication because they travel underwater with ease. Underwater acoustic communication involves the underwater propagation of sound and mechanical waves interactions that create sound with the water. The water might be from a lake or ocean, or a tank. Generally, the frequencies related with underwater acoustics communication are in the range of 10 Hz and 1 MHz. Sound propagation inside the ocean with lower frequencies i.e. less than 10 Hz is normally impossible without deep sea penetration. However, frequencies more than 1 MHz are rarely used because of their quick absorption.

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing underwater exploration activities especially for environmental protection, and rising demand for high speed and consistent defense and homeland security communication is expected to fuel the growth of the underwater acoustic communication market. For superior underwater communication, underwater acoustic networks having a very high capacity are required. Underwater networks involve large quantity of deployed vehicles and sensors. Underwater acoustic communication can be used for oceanographic data gathering, offshore exploration, pollution monitoring, and strategic applications pertaining to surveillance. Additionally, it also finds high usage across autonomous or unmanned underwater vehicles equipped with sensors. Typically, unmanned underwater vehicles largely are used in natural undersea resources exploration and in collection of critical data in the missions related to collaborative monitoring.

Underwater acoustic communication is very vital and a broadly used method for underwater communication as the sound signals gets reduced in the deep underwater environments. However, the shallow water application of acoustic waves can be negatively affected by temperature gradients, ambient noise of the water surface, and multipath propagation due to refraction and reflection. The low speed of acoustic propagation in water, compared with that of optical and electromagnetic waves can restrain the growth of the underwater acoustic communication market. However, technology advancement pertaining to underwater communication is expected to overcome this restraint in the near future.

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market: Key Segments

The underwater acoustic communication market is segmented on the basis of communication range, end-use industry, and region. By communication range, the underwater acoustic communication market can be segmented into shallow water range, medium water range, and long water range. By end-use industry, underwater acoustic communication market is classified as military & defense, aerospace, transportation, scientific research & development, oil & gas, and others.

Geographically, the underwater acoustic communication market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America and Europe are expected to lead the underwater acoustic communication market owing to the presence of established players and technological advancement pertaining to underwater acoustic communication. However, increasing military spending along with increasing underwater exploration activities across countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected to propel the growth of the underwater acoustic communication market in Asia Pacific.

Underwater Acoustic Communication Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the underwater acoustic communication market are DSPComm, BaltRobotics, EvoLogics GmbH, AquaSeNT LLC., Subnero Pte. Ltd., Gavial Holdings, Aquatec Group Ltd., Thales Group, LinkQuest, Inc., G5 Scientific, LLC, RTsys, Sonardyne International Ltd, Mistral Inc., Ultra Electronics group, Kongsberg Gruppen, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated among others