Zip Tie Market: Segmentation | Future Trends 2027

A zip tie is a type of fastener for holding products together. It is also referred to as cable tie, steggel tie, wire tie or hose tie. The zip tie is generally made up of stainless steel or nylon and has teeth on its flexible tape section. A zip tie has a tensioning tool used to tie products with a specific degree of tension, the tool can be cut-off in order to avoid sharp edge which may cause injury. Zip ties are available in various types including single loop, multiple loops, heavy duty, heat stabilized among others.

Double loop zip ties provide more security to the products. Zip ties are effectively designed in order to tie products without damage. Different colored zip ties are available for different purposes to depend on the applications. The zip tie was invented by an electric company named Thomas & Betts, under the name Ty-Rap. Initially, the zip ties were designed for wire harnesses in airplanes. These are generally a single use product, they are typically cut, rather than reused or loosened. The outlook for the global zip tie market is expected to witness positive growth prospects during the forecast period.

Zip Tie Market: Dynamics

Zip tie market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the rising demand created by shopping malls, retail stores, and electrical sector. In a shopping mall, retail stores or other such places, customers’ bags and other storing things are tied with the zip tie before entering the place, to ensure security. These factors are expected to drive the global zip tie market during the forecast period. During electrical works, the zip ties are used for wire harnessing and assembly.

Request to Access Market [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=71853

For instance, zip ties are used for wire harnessing in airplanes. Zip ties are made up of plastic and metal both to cater to different markets. Also, to prevent zip ties from heat, metal zip ties are preferred over plastic ones. Zip ties can be available both as single use or reusable. Metal zip ties can be used for indoor, outdoor or underground applications. These are well suited where corrosion, fire, radiations or vibration extremes are a concern. These factors are expected to further drive the global zip tie market during the next decade.

South Asia and East Asia regions are expected to drive the demand for the zip tie during the forecast period. It is attributed to rapid growth in building & construction, industrial, electrical & electronics, and rise in the number of shopping complexes in countries such as India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia among others are expected to drive the growth prospects of the zip tie market in the region. The U.S. and Canada are expected to witness an average growth rate during the forecast period. Similar trends are followed by European countries such as Germany, Italy, the U.K., France, and Spain among others. The consumption of zip ties in the region is comparatively high due to extraordinary demand created by different end-use industries. The MEA region is expected to witness below average growth due to less availability of product in many African countries.