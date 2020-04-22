Cut Flower Packaging Market- The Plastic Segment to Dominate the Industry

In this report, TMR offers a 9-year forecast of the global cut flower packaging market between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the cut flower packaging market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.8%. The study reveals the market dynamics in five geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current cut flower packaging market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Report Description

This TMR report studies the global cut flower packaging market for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global cut flower packaging market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The cut flower packaging market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the production of cut flower packaging, in all the five key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the cut flower packaging market. Market size and forecast for each segment of the cut flower packaging market have been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for cut flower packaging has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The cut flower packaging market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the cut flower packaging market. Secondary sources for data on cut flower packaging trade include Factiva, various label associations, as well as company annual reports & publications. Detailed trade data has been provided to assess the global cut flower packaging market supply/demand scenario.

The global cut flower packaging market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a thorough definition of cut flower packaging and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of cut flower packaging as a product, and the impact of segmental growth on the industry.

A Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the cut flower packaging market. Porter’s Analysis for the global cut flower packaging market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global cut flower packaging market, which includes TMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the cut flower packaging market.

The material types considered in the cut flower packaging market study includes paper & paperboard, plastic, and others. Of these, the plastic segment accounts for the major share of the global cut flower packaging market.

On the basis of packaging type, the cut flower packaging market has been segmented into sleeves, boxes & cartons, and wrap sheets. Of these, the sleeves segment is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the global cut flower packaging market.

On the basis of sales & distribution channel, the global cut flower packaging market has been segmented into florists, supermarkets, and online sales. The florists segment in the global cut flower packaging market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the cut flower packaging market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional cut flower packaging market for 2018–2027. The next section of the report highlights the cut flower packaging market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the cut flower packaging market. The key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional cut flower packaging market for 2018–2027.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by the key manufacturers of cut flower packaging and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the cut flower packaging market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the cut flower packaging market is expected to develop in the future.

Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand for cut flower packaging, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the cut flower packaging market and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of cut flower packaging globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total cut flower packaging market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the cut flower packaging market. A detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the cut flower packaging market is also included in the report. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the cut flower packaging market.

The key manufacturers in the cut flower packaging market profiled in this report include Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith plc, Atlas Packaging, Uflex Ltd, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, A-ROO Company LLC, Flamingo Holland Inc., Taghleef Industries LLC, Robert Mann Packaging, Hawaii Box & Packaging, Inc. Ernest Packaging Solutions, Mos Packaging Printing Factory, Flopak, Inc, Koen Pack USA, Inc., Sirane Ltd, Dilpack Kenya, Packaging Industries Ltd., JX Nippon ANCI Corporation, Pacombi Group BV and Broekhof Verpakkingen B.V. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global cut flower packaging market during 2018-27.