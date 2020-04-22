Luxury Hotel Market is Booming Worldwide | Marriott International, Wyndham Destinations, Hyatt Corporation

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title “Global Luxury Hotel Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Luxury Hotel Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Luxury Hotels refers to hotels which provides customer with luxurious accommodation experience. It provides with better hospitality with consistent superior quality of uniqueness and exclusivity.The market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to increasing purchasing power of consumers and rising number of international as well as domestic tourists on business or leisure trips.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Marriott International Inc. (United States), Wyndham Destinations (United States), Hilton Hotels & Resorts (United States), Hyatt Corporation (United States), Kerzner International Resort Inc. (United States), Radisson Hotel Group (United States), Accor Hotel (France), Four Seasons Holdings Inc. (Canada), Intercontinental Hotels Group (U.K.), Taj Hotels (India), ITC Hotels Limited (India) and The Indian Hotel Companies Limited (India)

Market Drivers

Growing Tour & Travel and Corporate Industries across Various Regions

Increasing Demand for Luxury Hotels for Corporate Events and Corporate Stays

Advent to New Location

Market Trend

Inclination towards Luxurious Hotels among Consumers in Developing Countries

Rise in Preference for Leisure Travel

Improved Lifestyle Due To Standard Of Living

Restraints

Rise in Price of Lodging

Low Rate of Occupancy

High Tax Structure

Opportunities

New Innovations and Technology Advancement in Infrastructure and Facilities Provided

Emerging Market to Hold Great Potential for New Types of Luxury Hotels

Growing Demand for Budget Accommodation

Challenges

Political Unrest in Various Countries Reducing the Tourist Traffics

High Attrition Rate in the Hospitality Sector

Low Employee Productivity

Global Luxury Hotel The manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Luxury Hotel Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.

Geographically World Global Luxury Hotel markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Luxury Hotel markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Luxury Hotel Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

The Global Luxury Hotel is segmented by following Product Types:

Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Holiday Hotels, Resort & Spas, Other (Suite Hotel, Service apartments, Casino hotels, conference and convention centers)

Major applications/end-users industry are:

Room, Food & Beverage, Spas, Others (Amenities, pool facilities, Welcome and Leaving gifts, Fancy transfer services)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Luxury Hotel Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Luxury Hotel market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Luxury Hotel Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Luxury Hotel

Chapter 4: Presenting the Luxury Hotel Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Luxury Hotel market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

