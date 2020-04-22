Prospects of Insurance Telematics Market 2020 and Scrutinized in New Research by 2026 | TomTom Telematics, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Trimble Navigation, Octo Telematics, Sierra Wireless Inc.

*Global Insurance Telematics market to grow at a CAGR of close to +15% during the forecast period of 2019-2026*

Telematics insurance usually works by setting up in the vehicle a device, termed usually as a Black Box, which records different metrics of the latter, such as speed, distance, and the type of road one travels. This device also monitors the braking pattern and driving style, which is utilized by insurance companies to compute the premium accordingly. Insurance telematics poses the potential to alter the current scenario of motor insurance and positively impact claims, risk selection, and fraud detection.

The insurance telematics market is gaining major worldwide attention. Insurance Telematics is measured to be one of the few modes of safeguarding the security of the future of most industries, and is expected to see a significant rise in demand over the next few years.

The global market for insurance telematics is currently showing a significant rise. Regardless of where you go, the smart ubiquity of the smartphone, the use of data at your fingertips, and government rules and guidelines, we are providing support to customers, especially if they are apprehensive with safety, as customers become more interested in safeguarding connectivity within the car. In addition, the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing is very helpful in the global insurance telematics market.

Companies Profiled

TomTom Telematics, Octo Telematics, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Agero Inc., Telogis, Sierra Wireless Inc., Trimble Navigation, Aplicom, MiX Telematics, Masternaut Ltd.

This report gives a detailed and complete understanding of Insurance Telematics market. With exact data covering all key features of the existing market, this report offers existing data of leading producers. Understanding of the market condition by compliance of accurate historical data regarding each and every section for the forecast period is mentioned.

It offers readers a detailed explanation of different attributes such as manufacturing base, raw material, technical advancements, demanding trends, marketing channels, and business models. In addition to this, it offers details and figures of import and exports, local consumption, buyers, sellers and distributors for better insights into the businesses.

Different dynamic features of the businesses such as drivers, challenges, risks, opportunities, and restraints have been studied to get a detailed knowledge for making informed decisions in the industries. It highpoints the statistics of current market scenario, past progress as well as futuristic progress.

Extending the capabilities of automotive telematics systems to track information for augmented safety and control is driving the adoption of embedded solutions in the telematics market.

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by application:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

The study objectives of this report are:

–To analyze global Insurance Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

–To present the Insurance Telematics development in United States, Europe and China.

–To usefully profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

–Describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

Global Insurance Telematics Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Insurance Telematics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

