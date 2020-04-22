Smart Elevator Automation Market Technological Breakthroughs By 2026 | Hitachi, Bosch Security System, Kone

A latest survey on Global Smart Elevator Automation Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with 100+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition is facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and may trend in Smart Elevator Automation market. The report bridges the historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Fujitec Co.Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Bosch Security System (United States), Kone Corporation (Finland), Otis Elevator (United States), Schindler (Switzerland) and ThyssenKrupp Elevator (Germany).

Global Smart Elevator Automation System Market Overview:

A smart elevator automation system is a smart elevator with innovative technologies that provide various facilities in elevator. It used to minimize the passenger waiting time and overall energy consumption. Smart elevator automation system contains card reader, biometrics, touch screen and keypad, security and control system, sensors, motors, and automation system and building management system in the smart elevators. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically for advanced automation in elevators. For example, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that it would launch the M’s BRIDGETM global remote-maintenance service for the continuous monitoring, inspection, and data analysis of elevators via an IoT platform.

Market Drivers

Rapid Infrastructure Development and Increasing Smart City Projects in Emerging Countries

Increasing Urbanisation Globally

Market Trend

Installation of Security and Control Systems such as Intrusion Alarm Systems and Surveillance Systems

Restraints

High Initial Investment for Installation of Smart Elevator

Lack of Awareness across Commercial and Residential Sectors in Developing and Underdeveloped Countries

Opportunities

The Requirement of Minimum Waiting Time Increasing the Demand of Smart Elevator Automation System

Rising Concern for Safety and Security of Buildings

Use of IoT in Smart Elevator

Rising Demand for Touchscreen Displays and Keypads in Elevators

Challenges

Lack of Infrastructure in both Developing and Underdeveloped Nations

Detailed competitive landscape is Covered to highlight important parameters that players are gaining along with the product/service evolution

• % Market Share, Revenue for each profiled company [Fujitec Co.Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Bosch Security System (United States), Kone Corporation (Finland), Otis Elevator (United States), Schindler (Switzerland) and ThyssenKrupp Elevator (Germany)]

• Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players

• Business overview and Product/Service classification

• Swot Analysis

• Product/Service Landscape [Product/Service Mix with a comparative analysis]

• Recent Developments (Technology, Expansion, Manufacturing, R&D, Product Launch etc)

Geographical Analysis: South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the the report "Fujitec Co.Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Bosch Security System (United States), Kone Corporation (Finland), Otis Elevator (United States), Schindler (Switzerland) and ThyssenKrupp Elevator (Germany)"

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

