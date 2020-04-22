Us Pharmaceutical Plastics Bottles Market- Demand for Packer Bottles to Remain High

U.S. Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market: Overview

This report provides forecast and analysis of the U.S. pharmaceutical plastics bottles market. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 based on volume (Mn units) and revenue (US$ Mn). It includes drivers, restraints and the ongoing trend of the pharmaceutical plastics bottles market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of opportunities available in the U.S. market for pharmaceutical plastics bottles. It includes value chain analysis with list of raw material manufacturers, plastic bottles manufacturers, packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and end users in the value chain.

In order to provide the users of this report with comprehensive view of market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players. The competitive dashboard provides detailed comparison of pharmaceutical plastics bottles manufacturers on parameters such as company’s revenue, unique selling propositions and key strategic developments. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, by bottle type, application, material type, color type, size/capacity, closure type, and end user.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market: Research Methodology

Market statistics have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of pharmaceutical plastics bottles and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of the U.S. markets. The pharmaceutical plastics bottles market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous pharmaceutical plastics bottles manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents.

Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of pharmaceutical plastics bottles in the U.S. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the U.S. pharmaceutical plastics bottles market. Market numbers for the U.S. bottle type, application, material type, color type, size/capacity, closure type, and end user segments have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of region’s demand. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Plastic Manufacturers Association, Society of the Plastics Industry, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market: Competitive Outlook

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the U.S. market. Key players in the U.S. bottle type, application, material type, color type, size/capacity, closure type, and end user market include, Gerresheimer AG, AptarGroup, Inc., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Amcor Limited, Alpha Packaging, COMAR, LLC, Drug Plastics, O.Berk Company, LLC, Pretium Packaging Corporation, and Tim Plastics, Inc.