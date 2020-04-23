2020 Germany Meat Market Is Expected to Register a Strong CAGR of 3.5% to 2023

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Germany Meat Market,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. Germany Meat Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Germany Meat Market.
"Germany Meat Market", in Germany provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption.
The report provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of the various channels in the sector’s distribution through GlobalDatas detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.
Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for producers in the sector. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.
Get access to in the – Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the country. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding who’s driving the market, what they want, and why
– A study of market value and volumes over 2013-2018, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2018-2023 period
– White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take
– Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future
– Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs.
Scope of the Germany Meat Market Report:
– The German meat sector, valued at US$61,529.1 million in 2018, is expected to register a strong CAGR of 3.5% over 2018-2023, with positive macroeconomic fundamentals poised to drive consumer spending on meat products in the short term.
– Spending on meat products is forecast to increase as consumers shift to higher-quality cuts and processed meat products
– There is a visible trend of German consumers slowly migrating from pork to poultry and red meat triggered by concerns over animal welfare, health, and the environment.
– Chilled raw meat – whole cuts represented the largest category in the German meat sector in 2018, while cooked meat – packaged represents the fastest-growing category for the period 2018-2023.
Reasons to buy the Germany Meat Market Report:
– This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of consumers.
– This is based on GlobalData’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Meat sector.
– Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined.
– This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.
Table of Contents in the Germany Meat Market Report:
- Introducing a top growth market for meat
Top 10 global growth opportunities scores
Top global issues
Assessment against global strategic issues
GlobalDatas strategic issues map
Predicted future issues for the global sector
Reward and risk assessment
Opportunity score – overview
Consumer spending trends – peer group comparisons
Political, Economic, Social, and Technological: Analysis
Enablers and inhibitors of growth
Rewards and opportunities for growth
Summary of the market
- Market insight – identifying the opportunities to move into
Market growth by category
Value growth of the market
Volume growth of the market
Level of premiumization by category
Category analysis – key drivers of change
- Retail and distribution insight – key channels and retailers driving growth
Meat retail channel share
Key retail channel trends
Routes to market
Drivers of change in the sector
- Company and brand insight – the competitive landscape defined
Category fragmentation
Company and brand strength
Private label penetration
Brand share by leading trademark owner
International and domestic trademark owner analysis
Company and brand strength summary
- Consumer insight – who, what, when, where, and why
Strategic issues map
Key consumer driver implications
Key consumers trends
Consumer groups
Key Health & Wellness trends
Contribution of Health & Wellness to sector growth
Penetration of Health & Wellness claims by category
Consumer trends summary
- Product and packaging insights
Key Product Insights
Trends and strategic issues – other notable product trends
Key product innovation case studies
Key packaging insights
Trends and strategic issues
Product launch key takeouts
- White spaces and innovation opportunities – space to move into
Growth segments to target
Segment opportunities
Consumer spaces to target
Price dynamics
Key recommendations
- Appendix and Definitions
And more…