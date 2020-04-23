Americas Confectionery Sector Market- Top Brand Analysis Like Trident, Kisses, Extra Dark and More..

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Americas Confectionery Sector Market,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. Americas Confectionery Sector Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Americas Confectionery Sector Market.

The Americas was the largest market in the global confectionery sector, accounting for a value share of 33.0% in 2018, followed by Western Europe with a value share of 30.2% in the same year. Chocolate products accounted for the largest value share of 55.7% in 2018 in the Americas, while sugar confectionery was the second-largest category, registering a value share of 33.0%.

The confectionery sector in the Americas is fragmented with the top five brands – Trident, Kisses, Extra Dark, M&Ms, and Reeses – accounting for a combined value share of 10.5% in 2018. This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s confectionery sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope of the Americas Confectionery Sector Market Report:

– Sector overview: Provides an overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions

– Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of confectionery by category across the key countries in the Americas region

– High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

– Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during the forecast period (2018-2023), key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes an analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region

– Brand Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region

– Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for confectionery across the key countries in the Americas region, in 2018. It covers dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, drug stores & pharmacies, e-retailers, food & drinks specialists, hypermarkets & supermarkets, vending machines and others.

– Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of confectionery.

