Anal Irrigation Systems Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the anal irrigation systems market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global anal irrigation systems market was valued at ~US$ 300 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2019 to 2027.

Anal Irrigation Systems Market: Overview

An anal irrigation system can be defined as a device that enables the diversion of stool, which might be watery or semi-solid, and provides containment. This system is used in patients with fecal incontinence, constipation, those who have undergone spinal cord surgeries and other neurological disorders, and patients suffering from constipation, diarrhea, etc. Growth of the global anal irrigation systems market is attributed to the increase in the geriatric population that is more prone to fecal incontinence, constipation, and other neurological conditions.

Europe dominated the global anal irrigation systems market in 2018, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Increase in the adoption of anal irrigation systems, availability of all major systems in the region, and large geriatric population with constipation problems drive the market in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative market for anal irrigation systems, expanding at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Balloon Catheter Devices to Dominate Anal Irrigation Systems Market

Based on product, the global anal irrigation systems market has been divided into mini devices, cone devices, balloon catheter devices, and bed systems. The balloon catheter devices segment dominated the global anal irrigation systems market in 2018, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, owing to continuous innovation in anal irrigation systems that provide comfort to patients and very less chances of bowel perforation using this type of device.

Anal Irrigation Systems Market: Adults – Key End Users

In terms of patient, the global anal irrigation systems market has been bifurcated into children and adults. The adults segment dominated the global anal irrigation systems market in 2018. It is likely to be a highly lucrative segment of the global anal irrigation systems market during the forecast period. Growth of the adults segment can be ascribed to a rise in the prevalence of neurogenic bowel dysfunction in adult patients who suffer from incontinence and chronic constipation.

Hospitals to Account for Major Share of Anal Irrigation Systems Market

Based on end user, the global anal irrigation systems market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, home care settings, and rehabilitation centers.

The hospitals segment dominated the global anal irrigation systems market in terms of revenue in 2018, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. This is attributed to high patient preference for anal irrigation in hospitals, because of the availability of well-trained nurses and doctors, and availability of all types of systems in hospitals.

Home care settings is anticipated to be a highly lucrative segment of the global anal irrigation systems market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR from 2019 to 2027, due to the high demand for these systems at home care settings to avoid the social stigma associated with these systems and save on the extra cost of nursing.

Europe a Prominent Anal Irrigation Systems Market

Geographically, the global anal irrigation systems market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the global anal irrigation systems market in 2018, followed by North America.

Europe accounted for a major share of the global anal irrigation systems market in 2018, owing to the increase in the use of anal irrigation systems, high prevalence of constipation in countries such as Sweden and the U.K., and launch of new advanced anal irrigation systems in the region.

The anal irrigation systems market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to an increase in the geriatric population prone to bowel issues, improving healthcare infrastructure in terms of better facilities, and significant product launches in the anal irrigation systems market.

Anal Irrigation Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Coloplast A/S, CovaTec Group plc, and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) are the leading players in the global anal irrigation systems market that hold a majority of the market share.

The global anal irrigation systems market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Aquaflush Medical Limited, MBH-International A/S, Wellspect HealthCare (a Dentsply Sirona Company), Consure Medical, HTKD Medical, and ProSys International Ltd.

