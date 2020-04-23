Brain Computer Interface Market 2020 Size, Share, Technological Innovations & Growth Forecast To 2025

“Brain Computer Interface Market” report presents the worldwide market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This Brain Computer Interface market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mind Solutions Inc., Advanced Brain MonitoringInc., Quantum Applied Science and ResearchInc., Cadwell Laboratories Inc., OpenBCI, Cortech SolutionsInc., NeuroSkyInc., EmotivInc., Guger Technologies OEG Brain Computer Interface ) in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the Brain Computer Interface industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. Besides, the report also covers Brain Computer Interface market segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

A brain computer interface (BCI) is a revolutionary system that facilitates a direct communication pathway between a functional brain and peripheral electronic devices that are used to calibrate the movement in physically challenged individuals. A brain computer interface system records the brain signal from the surface of the cortex, through signaling devices implanted within the brain or from the sensors placed over the scalp.

These signals are then transmitted to the connected peripheral device that enables the operator to perform numerous tasks. With the help of a brain computer interface system, the paralyzed and handicapped individuals can overcome their physical challenges and perform various day-to-day tasks. The primary function of a brain computer interface device is to intercept the electrical signals that pass between the neurons and transmit them to an external device. Brain computer interface (BCI) is also referred to as a brain machine interface (BMI), direct neural interface (DNI), or mind machine interface (MMI).

Numerous technological developments in the field of computation, human sensing, along with the application of brain computer interface technology for entertainment, gaming, communication, and control, are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the brain computer interface market size. Intensive research carried out to develop a cure for paralyzing brain disorders and injuries is likely to boost the brain computer interface market. However, the ethical problem faced during the research, i.e. use of brain computer interface on patients whose informed consent cannot be obtained, can act as a restraint for the brain computer interface industry.

The Brain Computer Interface market was valued at 980 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2310 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Brain Computer Interface.

⦿ Invasive

⦿ Non-invasive

⦿ Partially invasive

⦿ Healthcare

⦿ Communication and control

⦿ Entertainment and gaming

⦿ Smart home control

⦿ Others

