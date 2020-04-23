Concrete Fibers Market Surge in Demand for Non-corrosive Materials to Reach US$ 1,649.9 Mn by 2026

The global concrete fibers market was valued at US$ 963.8 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Concrete Fibers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) The global concrete fibers market is driven by the rise in building and construction activities across the globe.

To know more, Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6269

Rising Demand for Concrete Fibers from Building & Construction Industry to Drive Market

The global concrete fibers market is primarily driven by advancements in the building & construction industry. The building & construction segment is estimated to account for a large share of the market. The segment is also anticipated to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Steel and glass concrete fibers are primarily used in building and construction activities. Glass fibers are used for architectural cladding.

Steel fibers are used to build various transportation infrastructures such as tunnels, bridges, and roads, as these provide higher strength as compared to other fibers. The construction industry in the U.S. is estimated to expand at a faster pace than that in China in the next 15 years. Construction is projected to rise in the southern states in the U.S.

Surge in Demand for Non-corrosive Materials to Drive the Concrete Fibers Market

Reinforced concrete is extensively used in various construction activities. Over two billion tons of reinforced concrete is produced annually across the globe. It has many advantages including lower cost, easy availability of raw materials, higher fire and weather resistance, and higher compressive strength as compared to wood. However, concrete lacks tensile strength and ductility. The global cost incurred due to corrosion of buildings is estimated at US$2.5 Trn annually.