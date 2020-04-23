Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the continuous renal replacement therapy market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global continuous renal replacement therapy market was valued at ~US$ 865 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period.

Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market: Overview

Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is a preferred modality for managing hemodynamically patients suffering from acute kidney injury. CRRT is advised to be performed continuously for 24 hours per day on the patient for venovenous vascular access. Rise in the rate of acute kidney injuries across the globe is likely to boost the need for continuous renal replacement in critically-ill patients.

The expansion of the global continuous renal replacement therapy market can be attributed to technological advancements in CRRT systems and investments toward the research & development of CRRT systems. Moreover, increase in the geriatric population is another factor fueling the need for continuous renal replacement therapy, as comorbidities can be found in the elderly population. Moreover, surge in the number of dialysis centers across the world is expected to propel the global continuous renal replacement therapy market.

Europe dominated the global continuous renal replacement therapy market in 2018, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the presence of key players, growing patient pool, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological advancements in continuous renal replacement therapy systems in the region. However, shortage of trained staff and high cost of CRRT systems are likely to hamper the continuous renal replacement therapy market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative continuous renal replacement therapy market during the forecast period, owing to increasing healthcare infrastructure, along with rise in the incidence of acute kidney injury in the region.

Rise in Incidence of Diabetes and Hypertension to Drive Market

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, fuels the risk of developing acute kidney injury. According to the National Diabetes Statistics report by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), in 2017, 30.3 million people in the U.S. were suffering from diabetes, which accounted for around 9.4% of the total population. Approximately 23.1 million people were diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. Lack of awareness about diabetes could lead to serious renal issues in the future. According to data published by WHO in May 2019, 1.13 billion people are estimated to be suffering from hypertension, globally. Rise in elevated blood pressure rates is likely to affect the patient population in low- and middle-income countries. Hypertension causes around 9.4 million deaths globally every year. It can affect AKI patients and may result in acute renal failure. This factor is propelling the demand for CRRT systems.

Benefits of Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Systems in Pediatric Patients

Technological advancements of continuous renal replacement therapy in critically-ill AKI pediatric patients have resulted in a decline in mortality rates from 4.6% to 2.4% in 2018. PrismaFlex HF20 and Aquadex are a few approved CRRT systems for pediatric patients. According to a study published by NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information) in October 2018, continuous renal replacement therapy is most effective in critically ill pediatric patients with acute kidney injury. The study also mentions recent updates in standard CRRT systems for pediatric patient care, which includes the adoption of new generation machines and improvement in the condition of children, such as sepsis care, lung protective ventilation, etc.

Increase in Geriatric Population to Fuel Demand for CRRT Systems

The geriatric population is likely to suffer more from chronic diseases, such as acute kidney injury and other kidney diseases as compared to the younger population. Moreover, the geriatric population is increasing at a rapid pace as compared to the younger population. Increase in the geriatric population is projected to drive the incidence of chronic diseases such as kidney failure, end stage renal diseases, Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer, immune diseases, etc., which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the need for the corrective treatment of these conditions. This is estimated to further drive the demand for clinical trials and research, which will require the development of continuous renal replacement therapy systems. These factors are expected to drive the global continuous renal replacement therapy market. According to the United Nations, the geriatric population aged above 60 is expected to grow two-fold by 2050 and three-fold by 2100, an increase from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion by 2050 and 3.1 billion by 2100.

