Electrohydraulic Pumps Market to Register a Moderate CAGR During the Forecast Period 2027

Electrohydraulic Pumps Introduction

Electrohydraulic pumps (EHP) are the advanced version of the hydraulic pump, which reduces emissions and fuel consumption. Electrohydraulic pumps are primarily designed or developed for all electric mobile applications and hybrid electric applications.

Electrohydraulic pump systems comprise an electric motor directly joined to a hydraulic pump, which is controlled through a high performance mobile hardened drive.

The global electrohydraulic pumps market is predicted to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increased demand for electrohydraulic pumps in different applications such as electric power steering, and electro-hydraulic systems and circuits.

Electrohydraulic Pumps Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Electrohydraulic Pumps Market

Increasing shift toward electrohydraulic pumping units has impelled growth in the electrohydraulic pump market. This in turn is expected to propel the demand for electrohydraulic pumps in the next few years. This is primarily because the mobile hydraulic systems use a gas or diesel engine along with hydraulic pump; thus, it reduces fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emission.

Additionally, equipment manufacturers are also shifting toward electrohydraulic solutions, which is expected to fuel the market in the forthcoming years. This is mainly because electrohydraulic pumps are up to 80% more efficient than their traditional counterparts.

Electrohydraulic pumps provide power-on-demand functionality i.e. the electrohydraulic motor pump only spins when flow and pressure are required for work functions. This is another major factor expected to fuel the electrohydraulic pumps market globally.

Electrohydraulic pumps have the ability to control the amount and direction of hydraulic flow by controlling speed and direction of the electric motor. This is the major factor anticipated to propel the electrohydraulic pump market globally.

Increasing awareness about electrohydraulic pumps features is further anticipated to fuel the market growth among different applications.

Lack of Knowledge Hindering the Growth of the Electrohydraulic Pumps Market

The fall in oil prices in the past few years drastically impacted the pump industry; this in turn is projected to hamper the growth of the electrohydraulic pumps market across the globe.

Lack of knowledge about the features of electrohydraulic pumps among consumers is the major factors projected to hinder the growth of the electrohydraulic pumps market in the next few years.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Electrohydraulic Pumps Market