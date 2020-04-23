Europe Heparin Market Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations during the Period until 2024

The Europe heparin market depicts the presence of a highly consolidated vendor landscape, with leading players such as Aspen, Leo Pharma, Pfizer, and Sanofi accounting for about 65% of the total market shares in 2015, says Transparency Market Research on the basis of recently published report. Of these players, Sanofi was clearly observed to lead the pack by holding a 47.5% share in this market in the same year.

Most players operating in the global Europe heparin market impart notable focus on expanding research and developmental activities, enhancing portfolio management, and participating in acquisitions. A long-term implementation of these key strategies in the market is expected to intensify the competition during the forthcoming years. Most companies working in the Europe heparin market are keen on developing market-specific innovations, thereby highlighting the need for resource allocation.

Statistically speaking, the market was valued at US$2.2 bn in 2015, and is further projected to gain revenue worth US$3.5 bn by 2024. Such a slow yet steady growth has been foretold to occur with an expanding CAGR of 5.2% recorded during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. From an end-user’s perspective, hospitals account for maximum utilization of heparin owing to its high requirement during surgeries and associated treatments.

Extensive Demand of Heparin Exists Owing to Rise in Venous Thromboembolism

The heparin market in Europe is mainly driven due to a rising number of coagulation disorders in the form of venous thromboembolism (VTE). These diseases cause nearly half a million deaths worldwide in various regions every year, a number which is even greater than highway accidents, cancer, AIDS, and other deadly diseases. The increasing production of heparin in leading European countries has also driven the market substantially. This is mainly because of several tainted heparin products imported from China and other countries, which has forced for European countries to manufacture their own heparin products.

Heparin supplies contaminated with allergic substances were also found in several European nations, leading to the implementation of strict regulations regarding the use of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). In this way, the heparin market in Europe has witnessed widespread development of crude and API heparin, consequently pushing the market.

Use of Alternatives Hinders Heparin Market’s Growth

However, extensive availability of alternative anticoagulants such as warfarin, coumarins, and oral anticoagulants is negatively impacting growth in the global Europe heparin market. Several other alternatives are used such as dabigatran, apixaban, and rivaroxaban, which are also expected to reduce the sales of heparin-based products, thereby negatively affecting the market’s growth. Utilization of such anticoagulant alternatives is due to rising concerns existing among consumers, wherein they might get their hands onto contaminated heparin derived from animals.

Expiry dates of most heparin products are quite short, which also has caused consumers to deviate towards utilizing alternatives having longer shelf lives. Nevertheless, extensive efforts are being taken by major players in the market to produce contaminant-free heparin products having that remain fresh for a considerably long duration. Doing this is expected to greatly offset the restraints.