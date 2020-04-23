Facility Management Market to enjoy ‘explosive growth’ to 2025 | IBM, Oracle, SAP

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Facility Management Market Report tracks the major market procedures including Market Overview, Business Revenue, Introduction, Gross profit & business strategies opted by key market players. The report also focuses on market size, volume and value, shipment, price, interview record, business distribution etc. These data help the consumer know about the competitors better. It also covers different industries clients’ information, which is very important to understand the market”

Summary:

Facility management refers as the efficient and effective delivery of services for the organization. The key benefits of the facility management services include cost optimization, transfer of risk, tailored services, various technology solutions, standardization and among others. These key benefits of the facility management service is acting as key driver for the market as many company getting financial benefits due to facility management service. But lack of awareness associated with the benefits of the service is limiting the growth of the market. New technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and smart connected devices can create a huge opportunity for the facility management service market

According to AMA, the Global Facility Management market is expected to reach USD79837.0 Million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 12.5%.

The major players in Facility Management Market:

IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), MCS Solutions (Belgium), Ioffice Corporation (United States), Archibus, Inc. (United States), FM System, Inc. (United States), CA Technologies, Inc. (United States), Accruent, LLC (United States), Planon Corporation (Netherlands), Trimble, Inc. (United States), Maintenance Connection (United States), JadeTrack (United States), MetricStream(United States), Facility Management eXpress (United States), eMaint (United States), Hippo CMMS (Canada), Indus Systems (United States) and Autodesk (United States)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things and smart connected devices for building automation

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of cloud-based solutions, Emergence of the Software as a service deployment model and Rising Demand for integrated facility management

Opportunities

Lack of Skilled Man force

This report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyses opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

The Global Facility Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

On-Premises, Cloud

Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Service: Cleaning & Janitorial services, Pantry services, Food services or cafeteria support, Reception services, Event support, Mailroom, Reprographic Services, Landscaping, Horticulture, Pest control, Transport, Concierge, Archival, Maintenance Services, Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning Services, Electrical System, Fire Protection, Lifts & Escalators, Security & Safety, Parking Management, Energy Management, Plumbing & Sewerage, Transition Management, Procurement services, Helpdesk Services, Move management, Minor Projects, Store management, Benchmarking, Waste Management, Health & Safety), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Education, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Government and Public Administration, Healthcare, Construction and Real Estate, Others

Solution: Integrated Workplace Management System, Building Information Modeling, Facility Operations and Security Management, Facility Environment Management, Facility Property Management

The regional analysis of Facility Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

What Facility Management Market Report Contributes?

In short, the report is a vital guide for understanding the Facility Management industry accomplishments to the extent each significant perspective like all around learning of the genuine players and benefactors influencing the Facility Management Market advertise. The examination moreover bases on current Facility Management point of view, bargains edge, inconspicuous components of the Facility Management showcase movement.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth There are 15 Chapters analyzing in detail the Global Facility Management market.

Chapter 1, to describe Facility Management Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Facility Management, with sales, revenue, and price of Facility Management, in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Facility Management, for each region, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 5, 6, 7,8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 12, Facility Management market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Facility Management sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Finally, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Facility Management market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Facility Management market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Facility Management market?

market? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

