FCC Catalyst Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities And Advanced Technologies In Rising Business

FCC Catalyst market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle, Johnson Matthey (Interact), JGC C&C, Sinopec, CNPC, Yueyang Sciensun ChemicalFCC Catalyst ) in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the FCC Catalyst industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions.

Scope of FCC Catalyst Market: Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

The FCC Catalysts are stable off-white, light yellow or yellow powders. They have a negligible solubility in water. They are composed of zeolite, silica, alumina, clay and binder. Almost always the zeolites contained in the FCC catalyst are rare earth, predominantly lanthanum compound. Additionally, some additives may contain magnesium oxide, platinum, or other application specific chemicals.

Currently, the FCC catalyst market is highly mature and mainly occupied by several global leading catalyst and refinery companies. The leading suppliers are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle and Sinopec, which takes a combined market share of 76.78% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Also, some well-known technology suppliers and licensers are active in the market, companies including Johnson Matthey.

Global FCC Catalyst market size will increase to 2020 Million US$ by 2025, from 1980 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FCC Catalyst.

⦿ Gasoline Sulfur Reduction

⦿ Maximum Light Olefins

⦿ Maximum Middle Distillates

⦿ Maximum Bottoms Conversion

⦿ Other

⦿ Vacuum Gas Oil

⦿ Residue

⦿ OtherFCC Catalyst

