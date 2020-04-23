Flexographic Inks Market is Set to Chart a CAGR 4.1% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2026

Flexographic inks are a critical component of flexible packaging owing to their suitability to a wide range of substrate. This versatility also makes them quite popular in the printing universe. One of the industries that is set to fuel market on a higher growth trajectory is the packaging industry.

Considered as one of the most prominent marketing tools, the industry is seeing an upward rise, especially owing to increase in demand from the food and beverages industry. And, thus one sees growth stories and manufacturing information and so much more on packaging today than ever before. The move is mainly aimed at attracting the millennial consumer who is woke and more aware of what he is consuming and demands the same from the product manufacturer.

It is also worth noting here that flexible packaging uses minimum material and delivers to the T in terms of protectiveness as it combines the best of all worlds – plastic, aluminum foil, film and paper. Besides, it can take the shape of any type of packaging – from pouches to liners and bags, overwraps. As this makes the packaging attractive, the demand for flexographic inks increases in sync.

Longer workdays and stressful lifestyles are leading people to opt for convenient dietary habits such as processed and packaged food. The demand is attributable to the fact that not only are these easy-to-eat or read-to-cook but also have a longer shelf life. This, again is a positive contributor to growth in the global flexographic inks market.

As per a recent Transparency Market Research report, the global flexographic inks market is set to chart a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2026, pulling the market worth up by a significant value.