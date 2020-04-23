Global Amino Acids Market to Expand at 9.10% CAGR till 2018, Propelled by Rise in Meat Consumption

Transparency Market Research recently published a research report on the global amino acids market. According to the report, the global amino acids market is expected to rise at a 5.80% CAGR by volume of demand during the period between 2012 and 2018. The report, titled ‘Lysine and Other Amino Acids (Methionine, Threonine & Tryptophan) Market by Application (Animal Feed, Food & Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals), by Livestock (Swine, Poultry, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018’, states that the global lysine and other amino acids market was valued at US$3.50 bn in 2011 and is predicted to reach US$5.90 bn by 2018, rising at a 9.10% CAGR therein.

The global demand for lysine in 2009 was 1,445 kilo tons, which increased in 2010 to 1,610 kilo tons. The increasing demand for meat in developing nations will drive the global amino acids market during the forecast period. In 2011, around 1,696.9 kilo ton lysine was used in the global amino acids market. With growing demand for lysine, it is expected that the consumption will reach 2,518.0 kilo tons in the global amino acids market by 2018. In terms of market value, the global amino acids market is expected to rise at a 9.10% CAGR during the forecast period.

The global lysine and other amino acids market is segmented on the basis of geography, product type, application, and livestock. By type, the global amino acids market is divided into lysine, methionine, tryptophan, and threonine. By application, the global amino acids market is divided into animal feed, food and dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals. The animal feed sector led the global amino acids market in 2011 with a 90% share in global demand. By livestock, the global amino acids market is divided into poultry, swine/hog, and others. The poultry market dominated the global amino acids market in 2011 with a 57% market share. Lysine’s use in swine feed was the second largest in 2011, in terms of revenue.

By geography, the global amino acids market is divided into North America, China, Europe, Rest of Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of demand for lysine, China dominated the global amino acids market in 2011, with a 30.6% market share, followed by Europe with a 27% market share. Both China and Europe will maintain their positions in the global amino acids market. North America is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period; North America held a 16.8% share in the global amino acids market in 2011.

Introduction of lysine and other amino acids by the leading market players is helping various industries fulfill their requirements for amino acids. Industrial lysine has many advantages over soybean, its natural substitute, which is expected to drive the global amino acids market. As lysine has similar nutritious value as soybean, it is measured to be an economical alternative for animal feed. Some of the prominent companies in the global amino acids market are Ajinomoto Co., Evonik Industries, Changchun Dacheng Group, Archer Daniel Midland (ADM), Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Vedan international (Holdings) Limited, Shandong Shaouguang Juneng Golden Corn Co. Ltd., Cheil Jedang Corporation, and COFCO Biochemical (Anhui) Co. Ltd.