Global Budget Hotels Market to 2023 : In-Depth Analysis and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors



Budget Hotels market report provides in-depth analysis of the key market trends that are shaping the future of this segment and an analysis of the budget hotel market globally. Detailed market insight is provided on the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. It also features profiles of some of the segments leading players and looks at how companies can better meet their customers’ needs.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2591276

Key Highlights

– In 2018, the US reported the highest revenue in the budget hotel market in the world, followed by the UK and France. Its revenue increased by 3.5% year-on-year, mainly due to an increase in Average Daily Rate (ADR).

– Branded budget hotels accelerated growth in the UK. In terms of revenue, the UK was the second largest market for budget hotels in the world in 2018.

– The hotel market in the Middle East, which was earlier known for luxury stay has seen a shift towards budget category with the growing importance of tapping the market of millennial travelers.

Scope

– GlobalDatas Budget Hotels market report provides in-depth analysis of the key market trends that are shaping the future of this segment and an analysis of the budget hotel market globally. Detailed market insight is provided on the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe.

– It also features profiles of some of the segments leading players and looks at how companies can better meet their customers’ needs.

Reasons to buy

– Gauge which are the biggest and most promising regional markets for the budget hotels market

– Understand the demand-side dynamics within the industry to identify key trends and growth opportunities

– Gain an understanding of the outlook for regional markets and learn from existing successes and our recommendations.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2591276

Table of Contents

Snapshot

Key Trends and Developments

Deals

Key Insights

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Outlook

Company profiles

Red Roof Inn

HotelF1

Ibis budget

Premier Inn Ltd

Travelodge Hotels Ltd.

Roots Corporation Limited

La Quinta Inns

Holiday Inn Express Hotel

Extended Stay America Inc

Appendix

References

Terminology and definitions

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/