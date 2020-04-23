Hemorrhagic Stroke Treatment Market is Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2026

Hemorrhagic stroke is also called cerebral hemorrhage. It is a condition caused by the rapture and bleeding of cerebral blood vessels. There are two types of hemorrhagic stroke, intracerebral (within the brain) hemorrhage and subarachnoid hemorrhage. Hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a weakened blood vessel inside the brain bursts and leaks blood into surrounding brain tissue (intracerebal hemorrhage). Two types of weakened blood vessels usually cause hemorrhagic stroke, aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations. Bleeding in the brain occurs due to stroke, brain tumor, accident, or high blood pressure caused by congenital or other health conditions. High blood pressure and aging blood vessels are the most common causes of hemorrhagic stroke. Hemorrhagic stroke accounts for about 13 percent of all stroke cases. However, it is responsible for about 40 percent of all stroke deaths and represents the most severe subtypes of stroke.

The hemorrhagic stroke treatment market is about to enter an exciting phase over the next decade with novel therapies entering the market that are designed to improve stroke outcome. High rate of growth of the hemorrhagic stroke treatment market can be attributed to the entry of novel, highly-priced therapies and existing high unmet needs in the market. Key players are focusing on the development of new drugs and stem cell therapies with better efficacy, for example, ZZ Biotech’s 3K3A-APC is designed to reduce hemorrhage incidence and volume in the Activase and EVT-eligible acute ischemic stroke patient population. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), one of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), provide fund for the development of new treatments and cures for hemorrhagic stroke. This is likely to fuel the growth of the global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market in the near future.

The global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the market can be classified into antihypertensives, anticoagulants, diuretics anticonvulsants, and others. Antihypertensives are used to control blood pressure. The segment is projected to retain its dominant position in the hemorrhagic stroke treatment market during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the hemorrhagic stroke treatment market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment accounted for the leading share of the market in 2017. The trend is expected to continue in the next few years. Increase in investment by key players in the development of effective distribution network with hospitals and creation of novel surgical platforms to meet the needs and demands of patients are likely to augment the growth of the hospitals segment during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for the leading share of the global market during the forecast period. Increase in prevalence of hemorrhagic stroke among the elderly population and rise in awareness about the effects of hemorrhagic stroke are likely to drive the hemorrhagic stroke treatment market in North America.

The hemorrhagic stroke treatment market in Europe and Asia Pacific is projected to gain market share during the forecast period. The regions are likely to account for a significant share of the global market in the near future. Initiatives taken by local governments to attain self-sufficiency in manufacturing pharmaceuticals and financial support for research and development of drugs for neurological disorders in countries, such as, Brazil, South Africa, etc. are likely to boost the hemorrhagic stroke treatment market during the forecast period.

Players operating in the global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Global Services, LLC, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, AstraZeneca, Biogen, SanBio Co, Ltd, and Athersys, Inc. Companies are adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach, increase customer base, and gain market share.

