Identity-as-a-Container Platform Market – Rising Need for Cost-effective Logistics and on-time Delivery

Identity-as-a-Container Platform Market – Overview

Identity-as-a-Container (IDaaC) is the combination of IDaaS (cloud-only) and on-premise identity management offerings to deliver greater flexibility and control than hybrid identity management solutions. Identity-as-a-Container (IDaaC) enables large as well as small & medium enterprises to deliver, run, and manage their identity management offerings on the most scalable, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and secure platform across all regions. Container technology is currently being adopting by a range of industries. The purpose of containerization (also known as sandboxing) is to protect shipments trading through sea from threats such as terrorist attacks, weapons trafficking, and drug dealing.

The container acts as a storage area that is authenticated and encrypted by software and governed by corporate IT security policies. The trend of increasing adoption of container security solutions by major end-users is because it offers several beneficial features such as operational cost reduction by increasing visibility, and offers cost-effective real-time information of assets in case of loss of container or theft.

Identity-as-a-Container Platform Market – Trends and Opportunities

Container security and tracking technology is capable of delivering high performance, as well as excellent durability and reliable security features. It is becoming the newest trend in data center virtualization. Initially, most software applications ran on different operating systems (OSs); however, the new feature of containers-as-a-service allows all components to run on a single OS. The container provides micro services and isolation of application and their configuration from the underlying OS. Some of the major software companies such as Google, Amazon, and IBM, are already operating in the market and are financing technology development.

For Exclusive Industry Insights from Experts? Request a [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54318

Demand for improved monitoring of several product categories, from production to shipment delivery and growing concerns related to cargo safety and security are among the major drivers of this market. Several other factors such as rising need for cost-effective logistics and on-time delivery are further supporting market growth. Although several factors are driving market growth, efforts to increase market penetration have been hampered by technological limitations and the high operational cost of container security solutions. Increased usage of container security and tracking solutions has been seen over the years. For instance, in an increasingly competitive and unsecure container transportation industry, end-to-end visibility, monitoring, and tracking is becoming more important and it necessitates cheaper and safer container transport. Container technologies are capable of providing significant benefits to development to operations (DevOps), including resource efficiency, increased scalability, and resilient features due to its small size. Rise in utilization of micro services is a key driver of the market. The upsurge of DevOps technology has revolutionized enterprise applications. However, certain factors, such as shortage of tools that are required monitor the container, and convenience issues between severs, are anticipated to hinder the identity-as-a-container platform market.