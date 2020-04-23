Industrial Aerators Market Regional Share, Key Players, Supply/Dem& Analysis & Forecast 2027

Industrial Aerators Market Introduction

Industrial aerators are used to remove particles, impurities, and dissolved gases such as carbon dioxide from water and oxidize dissolved metals such as hydrogen sulfide, volatile organic chemicals (VOCs), and iron. Aeration is often the first major process in wastewater treatment plants. Industrial aerators are mainly used for wastewater treatment. Two types of industrial aerators are available: water-into-air aerators and air-into-water aerators.

Industrial aerators are used for operations such as hydrogen sulfide and ammonia reduction (stripping), decarbonation (carbon dioxide reduction), and oxidation of manganese and iron found in well water (oxidation tower). Industrial aerators are also used to control the bacteria in water in wastewater treatment plants.

Industrial aerators transfer oxygen from the water’s surface into the water column through a venturi tube, creating no surface spray. They dissolve oxygen into the water to maintain the purity of water in ponds, lakes etc.

The global industrial aerators market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for industrial aerators from wastewater treatment plants.

Key Drivers of the Industrial Aerators Market

Rise in urban population and increase in economic activity along with increased industrial manufacturing and infrastructure development is resulting in enhanced demand for industrial aerators, which is anticipated to propel the market in the near future.

Furthermore, stringent government regulations and the EU Water Framework Directive, the Central Pollution Control Board of India, and industrial effluent guidelines by the United States EPA, have mandated the treatment of wastewater by industrial manufacturing businesses. This is projected to fuel the adoption of industrial aerators in the upcoming years.

Rise in water pollution across the globe is expected to boost the industrial aerators market in the forthcoming years. Water pollution occurs due to population growth, industrial growth, and urban discharge of wastewater into rivers and lakes.

High Initial Investment and Complex Operations Hindering the Market

Industrial aerators are expensive, which is the major factor anticipated to hinder the market growth. They require high initial investment followed by a long payback period.

Lack of trained staff to perform inspection and troubleshooting to maximize the efficiency of industrial aerators is also expected to hamper the demand for industrial aerators.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Industrial Aerators Market