Know Key Area of Luxury Boxes Market Showing Strong Asset By Top Key Players – Karl Knauer KG, Keskeny & Co. Ltd., Kolbus GmbH

According to Transparency Market Research’s recent market report titled “Luxury Boxes Market: Global Industry Analysis, 2013 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2027”, worldwide growth of luxury cosmetics industry is projected to drive the growth of the luxury boxes market, during the forecast period. Globally, the revenue generated by the luxury boxes market has been anticipated to be around US$ 6.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of value throughout the forecast period.

Worldwide Beauty & Personal Care Market Growth is Drives Luxury Boxes Market

The aesthetic appeal of luxury boxes in the packaging of cosmetic products is relatively high as compared to other packaging formats. As stated by L’Oréal S.A., 2017 Annual Report, the global beauty products market was valued at around US$ 228.31 Billion in 2017. North America and the Asia Pacific are the key markets for beauty and personal care industry and accounted for near about 62% of the global market share.

In 2017, the global leaders in beauty & personal care products, L’Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Estée Lauder, and Shiseido and Coty, together collected near about US$ 90 Bn of revenue. The luxury cosmetics market is continuously evolving and has seen a high demand in the last few years, owing to increased disposable income of an average consumer. These global leaders have strong influence on the global luxury boxes market in present market scenario.

North American luxury boxes market section includes a country-wise analysis for the United States and Canada. The United States luxury boxes market is expected to be the largest country-level market during the entire forecast period, in the North America region. The Latin American luxury boxes market includes country-wise analysis for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America region.

In the Latin American luxury boxes market, Argentina is estimated to witness fast-paced growth, while Brazil is estimated to represent the highest incremental opportunity in luxury boxes market by end of forecast period. In the European luxury boxes market analysis, prominent countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe are evaluated. Some of European manufacturers of luxury boxes are the leading players in the global luxury boxes market due to their technological developments and unique designs.