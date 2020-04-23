Kraftliner Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2026

Introduction

Kraftliner is a paperboard or paper made up of virgin pulp with more than 80% fiber content. It is made up of bleached or unbleached kraft pulp with high percentage of long fibers to give it the extra strength. Kraftliners possess high strength and resistance to moisture; hence, they are used as the outer layer of solid or corrugated paperboard boxes. Kraftliners are employed in packaging operations, wrapping individual items, bundling and filling voids.

Global Kraftliner Market: Trends & Developments

Global demand for kraftliners is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the ever-rising demand for corrugated boxes and other paper-based packaging solutions in the e-commerce industry. Growth in demand for kraftliners for packaging applications in various end-use industries such as FMCG, cosmetic & personal care, food & beverages, frozen food, personal computers, and consumer electronics is also expected to drive the global kraftliner market. Rise in in environmental awareness and increase in demand for sustainable packing solutions in developed countries are also estimated to drive the kraftliner market.

Global Kraftliner Market: Segmentation

Based on end-use industry, the global kraftliner market can be segmented into automotive, food & beverages, retail, cosmetic & personal care, pharmaceutical, FMCG, e-commerce, and others. Kraftliners are used in making slip sheets, which are used for pallet-free transportation of goods. Slip sheets intended to carry heavy loads and subjected to high forces are made from multiple layers of kraftliners. Kraftliners are employed in palletizing and packaging of valuable heavy industrial equipment, knock-down kits, bulk products, electronics, furniture, and other industrial goods. Many craft and pottery stores use kraftliners to wrap individual items, as it provides a layer of protection at lower cost than that for other alternatives. Custom printed kraftliners are used for branding, wrapping, packaging, and even displays in stores. Kraftliners have good printability; hence, they are used to print graphics on store displays, kraftliner cartons, boxes, trays, milk and juice cartons, and container boards. Kraftliner boxes are used in packing and transportation of delicate goods such as fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural produce as well as frozen foodstuffs.

Global Kraftliner Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global kraftliner market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Increase in per capita consumption of paper-based products, particularly in China, India, and other developing markets, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of kraftliners. Asia Pacific dominated the global kraftliners market in 2017. The region is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The kraftliners market in North America is expected to remain stagnant due to the implementation of stringent regulations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on paper and pulp industries. Latin America, and Middle East & Africa also offer lucrative opportunities in the global kraftliner market in the near future.

Global Kraftliner Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global kraftliner market are NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Papelera Carbó, S.A., Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA, Guangzhou KIKA Paper Industry Co., Ltd., Metsä Board Oyj, International Paper, BillerudKorsnas AB, U.S. Pulp & Paper, Inc., WestRock Company, Mondi Group, Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, and Kraft Liner S.A.