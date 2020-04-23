Lipids Market: Manufacturers Increasingly Focusing on R&D of Customized Products to value US$ 26.4 Bn by 2028

Sales of lipids have witnessed sheer proliferation in recent past in line with the growing demand for personal and cosmetics applications. The adoption of lipids as raw materials and ingredients has grown in the production of cosmetics. The global lipids market is anticipated to value US$ 26.4 BN by 2028-end, proliferating at 4.3% CAGR during the 2018-2028, as per the latest research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The consumer gravitation towards cosmetics and skin care products with organic ingredients has been the primary driving force behind the demand for lipids in personal care and cosmetics industry. As per TMR report on lipids market, lipids find widespread applications in cosmetics due to high adoption in skin-care and make-up, which together account for over half of the value share in global cosmetics market.

To know more, Request Sample@

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=57627

Lipids immense adoption in cosmetics can be attributed to impressive functional properties of lipids, such as nontoxic and biodegradable nature and skin compatibility. Further, the burgeoning per capita disposable income in developing countries is boosting sales of cosmetics in regions, such as MEA, Latin America, India, and China, finds TMR. The growing urbanization has been bringing tremendous lifestyle changes in diverse regions, which is further underpinning gains in cosmetics and personal care industry. Social media and digitalization are also playing a pivotal role in spreading a word about a wide range of cosmetics, which is boosting their sales.

As per the TMR report on lipids market, with the rapidly changing trends in F&B industry causing myriad health-related issues, nutraceutical industry is luring extensive consumer base. Growing awareness related to heath issues coupled with high healthcare expenses are the primary factors fueling growth of nutraceutical industry, which is further anticipated to pave way for growth in lipids market in the forthcoming years.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57627

Manufacturers Increasingly Focusing on R&D of Customized Products

Amid rigorous competition in global lipids market with numerous global as well as regional manufacturers, manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D activities to create novel products in order to cater to the burgeoning demand and to withstand the competitive market environment. Several manufacturers are merging with regional players to grow their sales footprint in the region. Moreover the continuing research and developments in pharmaceutical industry have propelled manufacturers to offer customized lipids products.