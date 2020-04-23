Lubricants Market: Growing Use of OEMs Signals Encouraging Signs for Market Growth to Reach US$ 163.37 Bn by 2026

Transparency Market Research has published a new report that states that the global lubricants market will exhibit a CAGR of 2.9% for the given course of the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. The market was initially valued at US$125.66 bn in 2017.

There are numerous factors that are exerting a positive influence of the overall development of the global lubricants market. One of the key driving factor has been the increasing demand for synthetic oil lubricants. These products generally fall in the API group III category. There has been a significant demand for synthetic passenger car motor oil across developed economies such as Europe and the US.

This increasing demand is a result of growth in the number of premium and top-end vehicles. Moreover, increasing demand for extended oil drain intervals, superior hardware compatibility provided by the synthetic oil lubricants, lower emissions from vehicles, and overall improvement in the fuel economy are some of the other key factors that are helping to drive the growth of the global lubricants market.

Growing Use of OEMs Signals Encouraging Signs for Market Growth

In addition to this, the governments of the nations in North America and Europe regions are encouraging the use of OEMs. The objective is to create more environment friendly and energy saving devices and equipment. This will in turn boost the requirement for superior and reliable devices and equipment among people.

Some of the leading players in the global lubricants market include names such as ExxonMobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Gulf Oil Marine Ltd., FUCHS, BP Plc., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. among others.