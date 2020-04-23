Metal Scavenging Agents Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2026

Metal Scavenging Agents Market: Overview

Metal scavenging agents provide simpler, quicker, and more cost-effective solutions for metal removal as compared to conventional methods, such as chemical extraction and crystallization process, in water treatment and pharmaceutical industries. Metal scavenging agents minimize the potential loss of yield of the final product. They are widely used to eliminate precious and base metal species from organic, aqueous, and protic and aprotic reaction mixtures.

Metal Scavenging Agents Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global metal scavenging agents market is primarily driven by an increase in demand for these agents in water treatment and pharmaceutical industries. The U.S. and EU FDA have imposed a regulation on chemical processes in the pharmaceutical industry regarding the increase in number of precious group metals (PGM) in catalyzed reactions. The regulation aims reduce the amount of precious group metals (PGM) to 5ppm in the composition. With increase in innovation in catalytic chemistry coupled with increase in regulatory requirements for residual levels of metal catalysts, the removal of metal from the final product is crucial. Therefore, demand for metal scavenging agents in water treatment and pharmaceutical industries is anticipated to increase in the near future. Furthermore, manufacturers of pharmaceuticals prefer adopting metal scavenging agents, owing to their excellent attributes. This is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the metal scavenging agents market.

Metal Scavenging Agents Market: Key Segments

The global metal scavenging agents market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the global metal scavenging agents market can be classified into alumina-based, carbon-based, silica-based, resin-based, and others. The silica-based segment holds key share of the market. Demand for silica-based metal scavenging agents is expected to increase in the near future, owing to the rise in usage of these agents in the pharmaceutical industry. Silica-based metal scavenging agents are widely preferred over other types in several applications, as they possess exceptional compatibilities and higher mechanical & thermal stabilities. Silica-based metal scavengers are used for metal removal without contaminating drug formulations.

Based on end-use industry, the metal scavenging agents market can be divided into water treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, chemical, pulp & paper, and others. The water treatment segment accounted for significant share of the global metal scavenging agents market in 2017. Metal scavenging agents possess exceptional characteristics such as high purity, high solvent compatibility, and high stability. Hence, these are primarily employed as chelate breakers and metal encapsulators for metal reduction in various wastewater streams. These metal removing agents are used to eliminate copper, lead, nikel, hexavalent chromium, antimony, tin, and zinc from mixed metal wastewaters. However, demand for metal scavenging agents in the pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to rise at a rapid pace, as they assist in removing metals from APIs and chemical processes.

Metal Scavenging Agents Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global metal scavenging agents market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for major share of the global metal scavenging agents market in 2017, due to the presence of large number of water treatment plants in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to the rise in industrialization in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Increase in population and growth in demand for clean and potable water are likely to boost the utilization rate of metal scavenging agents in water treatment plants in Asia Pacific in the near future. Emergence of new water treatment plants in China is estimated to propel the demand for metal scavenging agents in the country in the next few years. Middle East & Africa also held substantial share of the global market in 2017, owing to the increase in demand for metal scavenging agents in the water treatment industry in the region. Pharmaceutical manufacturers in North America and Europe are among the leading users of metal scavenging agents in order to purify and recover precious and base metals in their formulations.

Metal Scavenging Agents Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global metal scavenging agents market include Arkema Group, BASF SE, Degussa Goldhandel AG, Johnson Matthey, Kemira OYJ, PROCHEM, SiliCycle Inc., Solenis LLC, Strem Chemicals, Inc., and Suez Water UK. These players focus on distributing their products through strong distribution channels.