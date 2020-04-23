Molten Sulfur Market : Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2026

Introduction

Ethyl chloroacetate is a chlorinated ester with colorless appearance and pungent odor. Chloroacetic acid, ethanol, and sulfuric acid are the key raw materials used in the production of ethyl chloroacetate. Ethyl chloroacetate is commonly used as an intermediate in the production of various pesticides (for instance, sodium fluoroacetate). It is also used as a solvent for organic synthesis. Ethyl chloroacetate serves as a key raw material in the synthesis of various pharmaceuticals such as nitrofurantoin, an antibiotic used for treating bladder infection; 5-fluorouracil, an antitumor drug, etc.

Global Ethyl Chloroacetate Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the global ethyl chloroacetate market can be classified into pharmaceuticals, chemical synthesis, pesticides, and others. In terms of demand, the pesticides segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Improved efficacy in utilization of pesticides is projected to boost the profile of the overall agricultural market in the near future. Pesticides act as growth regulators in plants, desiccant for fleas, and defoliant for trees and plants. They also prevent thinning of fruit and premature falling of fruit. Decrease in cultivable land; and increase in adoption of herbicide-resistant crops and genetically modified crops by farmers are anticipated to drive the demand for pesticides. According to the United Nations, the global population is estimated to reach 8.5 billion by 2030. It is anticipated to exceed the 9.1 billion mark by 2050. Increase in population and dearth of arable land is likely to result in higher demand for agricultural produce in the near future. This is likely to propel the consumption of pesticides in the next few years, thereby creating opportunities for the ethyl chloroacetate market during the forecast period.

The pharmaceuticals segment is also expected to hold substantial share of the global ethyl chloroacetate market during the forecast period. Ethyl chloroacetate is a key intermediate used in the production of various complex pharmaceuticals. Rise in consumption of pharmaceuticals and rise in penetration in developing countries are likely to boost the ethyl chloroacetate market. Rise in investment in health care by various developed economies is also anticipated to positively impact the demand for ethyl chloroacetate in the near future.

Global Ethyl Chloroacetate Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global ethyl chloroacetate market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global ethyl chloroacetate market by 2026. As per the recent statistics presented by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), by 2050, the urban areas will constitute about 70% of the global population. Such high rate of urbanization is expected to drive the need for enhanced agricultural productivity. Asia Pacific is also a prominent producer of wheat, rice, and vegetables, depicting a steady requirement for pesticides. Demand for ethyl chloroacetate is likely to rise significantly in the agriculture sector in India owing to the country’s diverse topography, availability of variety of types of soil, and climate supporting agricultural activities throughout the year. Asia Pacific held major share of the global ethyl chloroacetate in 2018, led by the rise in urbanization and presence of massive agricultural land in the region.

Global Ethyl Chloroacetate Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers operating in the global ethyl chloroacetate market include Wuxi Yangshi Chemical, Wujin Changshen Chemical, Jiangsu Xin Run Chemical, MERCK, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Anmol Chemicals, LobaChemi Pvt. Ltd., SONTARA ORGANO INDUSTRIES,Urmi Chemicals, and Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals.